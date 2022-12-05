ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is incredibly sad.' Rochester native and caretaker for TikTok star Noodle the Pug mourns passing of dog

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
Noodle the pug, who became famous on TikTok for his bones or no-bonesdays videos, died on Friday. His caretaker, Rochester native Jonathan Graziano, announced the news in a Saturday post.

“Noodle passed yesterday. He was at home, he was in my arms — and this is incredibly sad,” Graziano, who cared for Noodle for the past seven years, said on TikTok and Instagram. “Although this is very sad ... I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

Noodle lived for 14½ years, Graziano added, “which is about as long as you can hope a dog can.” He also thanked Noodle’s fans for their love and support.

In a statement sent to USA TODAY on Sunday, he said, “He made millions of people happy and did so just by being his perfect, grumpy, stinky, sweet self. What more can you hope for in the life of a dog.”

Graziano, who lives in New York City, and Noodle shot to fame last year on TikTok with videos promoting self-care. Every day, Graziano would gently wake Noodle and prop him up. If he remained standing, it was a “bones day,” or the sign of a productive day ahead; if he refused to leave the comfort of his bed, it was “no-bones day,” or a day to rest.

In late September, Graziano returned here with Noodle to appear at the annual Lollypop Farm Walk for the Animals Barktober Fest fundraiser at the animal shelter at 99 Victor Road in Perinton. There also was a reading and signing of Graziano’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling children’s book, “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” released in June.

On Sunday, Lollypop issued a statement expressing sadness over Noodle’s death: “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the passing of Noodle the Pug this weekend. It’s hard to believe it was just two short months ago that he was here with his owner Jonathan at Barktober Fest to help support our community’s pets in need. This sweet soul brought joy to so many at a time when people needed it so very much. Noodle will be missed by us and all of those who loved him.”

Recent videos of Noodle included him enjoying a taste of turkey on Thanksgiving and going for a walk on a bones day.

In addition to providing daily doses of heartwarming entertainment, many praised Noodle and Graziano for teaching valuable lessons about self-care.

Graziano adopted Noodle when the dog was 7 years old. Prior to the Lollypop Farm event, Alice Calabrese, the organization’s president and CEO, said, “It’s incredible to see how many people have been inspired by a senior, adopted dog, and we are touched that they are using their success to help the pets in our local community.”

Many fans who loved Noodle shared their condolences in the comments of Graziano’s Saturday TikTok. Doug the Pug, a fellow famous dog, honored Noodle on Twitter.

“RIP Noodle The Pug. A great friend and a pug who spread joy to millions. May it forever be a bones day,” Doug the Pug’s Twitter account wrote on Saturday.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

