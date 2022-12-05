ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Want to comment on East Lansing’s deer management program? Here’s your chance

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
EAST LANSING — If you want to discuss and give feedback on the city’s deer management program, you’ll have your chance Wednesday.

The City of East Lansing will host a deer management open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 144 of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road, according to a city press release.

Community members can ask questions and share feedback.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State University will be at the open house for one-on-one conversations with community members, according to the release.

East Lansing officials have focused on deer management in and around residential areas in the community since 2011 to address urban deer issues, including car-deer crashes and garden destruction.

In 2014, East Lansing adopted an ordinance prohibiting people from feeding deer in an attempt to quell overpopulation. During the summer of 2019, the city partnered with MSU to conduct deer surveillance. Trail cameras were placed in seven city parks to better understand the deer population and East Lansing herds’ movement.

In February 2020, the city council authorized a deer removal program, and the first culling of the population took place in January 2021.

The first year 65 deer were killed in city parks and the most recent cull this past year killed 79 deer, which yielded about 2,400 pounds of venison donated to Greater Lansing Food Bank, according to the city.

A survey regarding deer management will be available at the open house and on the city's website. People can learn more at www.cityofeastlansing.com/deermanagement.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

