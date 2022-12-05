ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

This dinosaur dove like a duck

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgP1i_0jXsX3RM00 Natovenator is a cousin of the famous Velociraptor. Lee, S., Lee, YN., Currie, P.J. et al.

It might be time for the megalodon to move over and make room for a new ancient aquatic animal. There’s a newly discovered dinosaur species that may also be pretty good swimmer with duck-like diving abilities.

Natovenator polydontus was a theropod (a hollow-bodied dinosaur) that had three toes and claws on each limb. It lived about 145 to 66 million years ago in Mongolia, during the Upper Cretaceous period . Its recent discovery was outlined in a study published last week in the journal Communications Biology . The name Natovenator polydontus means “many-toothed swimming hunter.”

[Related: Were dinosaurs warm-blooded or cold-blooded? Maybe both. ]

One of the similarities that Natovenator has with modern, diving birds is it’s streamlined ribs.

“Whereas diving birds are well known to have streamlined bodies, such body shapes have not been documented in non-avian dinosaurs,” wrote the authors in the study . “Its body shape suggests that Natovenator was a potentially capable swimming predator, and the streamlined body evolved independently in separate lineages of theropod dinosaurs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhxrw_0jXsX3RM00
The reconstruction shows the proposed swimming behavior of Natovenator polydontus. CREDIT: Yusik Choi. Artwork by Yusik Choi

The specimen that the team from Seoul National University, the University of Alberta, and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences examined in this study is similar to Halszkaraptor , another dinosaur that was discovered in Mongolia. Scientists believe Halszkaraptor was likely semiaquatic, but the Natovenator specimen in the study is more complete than one of the Halszkaraptor . This makes it easier for scientists to see Natovenator’s streamlined body shape.

Natovenator is a cousin of the famous Velociraptor, but has a much more streamlined look, with its long jaws and tiny teeth. The specimen was discovered at a spot in the Gobi Desert called Hermiin Tsav or (Khermen Tsav), which is a hot spot for preserving multiple dinosaur species.

David Hone, a paleontologist and professor at Queen Mary University of London, told CNN that it is difficult to say exactly where the new species falls on the spectrum of totally land-dwelling animals to totally aquatic animals. However, the specimen’s arms, “look like they’d be quite good for moving water,” he said. Hone participated in the peer review for this study.

[Related: Spinosaurus bones hint that the spiny dinosaurs enjoyed water sports .]

According to Hone , the next steps to understand Natovenator’s motion should be modeling of the dinosaur’s body shape to help scientists understand exactly how it might have moved. “Is it paddling with its feet, a bit of a doggy-paddle? How fast could it go?”

Additional research should also look back at the environment in which Natovenator lived. “There is a real question of, OK, you’ve got a swimming dinosaur in the desert, what’s it swimming in?” Hone said . “Finding the fossil record of those lakes is gonna be tough, but sooner or later, we might well find one. And when we do, we might well find a lot more of these things.”

In addition to biomechanical studies that will test how Natovenator and related water-dwelling species moved around, studies of geochemical clues in the dinosaur’s teeth and bones, will either confirm or challenge the idea that Natovenator was as strong a swimmer as the study suggests.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First ever duck-like dinosaur with streamlined body discovered

Scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species with a duck-like, streamlined body that may have used its adaptations to dive underwater to hunt for prey like modern-day penguins about 71 million years ago.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Communications Biology, represent the first case of a non-avian theropod — a type of two-legged carnivorous dinosaur — to have a streamlined body.Previous studies have documented how streamlined bodies help diving birds such as geese and penguins overcome drag underwater. However, such body shapes have not been documented in non-avian dinosaurs, say researchers, including Yuong-Nam Lee from Seoul National...
CNET

These Plant-Eating Dinosaurs Whacked Each Other With Sledgehammer-Like Tails

Some dinosaurs are automatically cool. Scary T. rex. Horned triceratops. Spiky ankylosaurs -- squat, armored dinosaurs with wicked club-like tails. Paleontologists have long thought those tails were for fending off predators, but new research suggests they may have been for in-fighting as well. A team of researchers from the Royal...
MONTANA STATE
Gizmodo

Newly Discovered Dinosaur Looks Like a Nightmare Goose

Paleontologists discovered a 71-million-year-old carnivorous dinosaur in Southern Mongolia that they believe had a body built for swimming and diving for prey. Though it looks a lot like a modern bird, it’s actually a non-avian dinosaur, meaning it’s likely an example of convergent evolution, a phenomenon in which unrelated creatures evolve similar traits.
natureworldnews.com

Lizards Evolved in the Late Triassic, Not the Middle Jurassic

A specimen recovered from the Natural History Museum in London's cupboard has revealed that modern lizards evolved in the Late Triassic, not the Middle Jurassic, as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters, and slow worms was discovered in a museum collection dating...
CNET

Scientists Stumble on Shark Graveyard at Bottom of Indian Ocean

At the bottom of the Indian Ocean, at a depth of more than 17,000 feet, lies a shark graveyard. The elasmobranch cemetery, discovered in October by scientists aboard an Australian research vessel, contained more than 750 fossilized shark teeth, representing both modern and ancient sharks. The surprising find was made...
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years

Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
The Independent

Human-related predator that lived 340 million years ago dubbed ‘original T Rex’

A formidable predator that lived 340 million years ago has been dubbed “the T Rex of its day.”Named Whatcheeria, it had huge razor sharp teeth and bone crushing jaws that snapped animals in half.The tetrapod was one of the first creatures to hunt on land and topped the food chain of the time, say scientists.It had a salamander like body and long narrow head, reaching more than six feet from nose to tail.Co-author Ben Otoo, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, said: “If you saw Whatcheeria in life, it would probably look like a big crocodile-shaped salamander, with...
IOWA STATE
justpene50

Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery

We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
CNET

Remains of the Last Tasmanian Tiger Rediscovered in Museum

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in a zoo in 1936. The thylacine's remains were misidentified for decades, but a team of researchers has rediscovered its bones and skin hidden in plain sight in a collection at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart. The extinct animals were carnivorous...
Popular Science

Popular Science

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy