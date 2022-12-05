Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
Small business shopping on Amazon
(MASS APPEAL) – The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for ways to support small businesses this year, we have got you covered. Expert shopping Carey Reilly joins us to show off some of the best gifts from small businesses available in Amazon’s store.
WWLP 22News
Are electric fireplaces safe?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you're building a new home or refurbishing your living space, you might be considering your options in terms of heating. Electric fireplaces have become a popular choice in place of traditional wood-burning fireplaces because they're easy to install and operate.
WWLP 22News
23 best Christmas Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.
WWLP 22News
Best gifts on sale today for under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
WWLP 22News
Best winter boots for men
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Winter is right around the corner, so it's almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so you'll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They’re also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.
WWLP 22News
6 fashionable capes to wear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A stylish cape will make you a superhero of fashion. Months ahead of the fall season, fashion experts were predicting that capes would be in style, while top designers were showcasing them on the runways. Now that chilly weather has arrived, capes are trending just in time for winter.
Comments / 0