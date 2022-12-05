ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for rest of season, will miss Week 18 game vs. Cardinals

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IujNb_0jXsVKiY00

The NFC West race just got more interesting. The division-leading San Francisco 49ers have lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

He broke his foot in the team’s 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and will have season-ending surgery on his foot.

The Cardinals still have one game remaining against the 49ers in Week 18, so it means they will not have to face Garoppolo.

Brock Purdy is now slated to be the starter at quarterback for the 49ers. Against Miami, he had 210 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception in relief of Garoppolo.

The 49ers are 8-4 and lead the NFC West by one game over the Seattle Seahawks, although they do hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

Assuming Purdy is healthy and playing relatively all right, the Cardinals will face him instead of Garoppolo to end the regular season.

The 49ers have now had both Trey Lance and Garoppolo suffer season-ending injuries.

