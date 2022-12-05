Cannon Falls basketball fans will see plenty of familiar faces on this year’s boys team, but this winter’s Bomber squad is vastly different from last year’s. The 2021-2022 team had plenty of sophomores and juniors playing, some seeing their first varsity action. Those players return this season with another year under their belts, and it showed in the first game of the season when they ran the Randolph Rockets out of their own gym with a 78-41 victory where they led the entire way.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO