Cannon Falls, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Mary Jill Bringgold remembered for her involvement

Cannon Falls City Council member and longtime Cannon Falls resident Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, after a several-year battle with cancer. Bringgold moved to Cannon Falls with her family at age 5 from Riceville, Iowa, and graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1978. From there,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bomber grapplers start season off on right foot

The Cannon Falls Bombers wrestling team started its 2022-2023 season with a split of two duals against much larger teams in Burnsville last Thursday and then an individual tournament at Faribault on Saturday. The Bombers’ first dual of the season came against perennial powerhouse Apple Valley, to which they lost...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Athlete of the Week: Bomber wrestler Gavin Peterson commits to UW-La Crosse

Cannon Falls wrestler Gavin Peterson decided to start his senior season off with a bang before ever competing when he committed to attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and wrestling for the Eagles. Peterson made the announcement toward the end of November. He wrestled his first matches of the season...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space

Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls boys basketball improved across the board this season

Cannon Falls basketball fans will see plenty of familiar faces on this year’s boys team, but this winter’s Bomber squad is vastly different from last year’s. The 2021-2022 team had plenty of sophomores and juniors playing, some seeing their first varsity action. Those players return this season with another year under their belts, and it showed in the first game of the season when they ran the Randolph Rockets out of their own gym with a 78-41 victory where they led the entire way.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Randolph boys basketball features a mix of new and experienced

The Randolph Rocket boys basketball team has a mix of returning players and inexperienced upperclassmen this winter. While the Rockets will play a similar style to what they did last year, the season will come down to how each player fits into their role on what head coach Kent Otte said was not a very deep team.
RANDOLPH, MN

