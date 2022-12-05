Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business
Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
KTLA.com
Rialto man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing estranged girlfriend
A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
Man holding assault rifle confronts officers at Rialto police station
Rialto police shot a man armed with an assault rifle who entered secure area of the department's station on Monday, officials said.
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley
Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
z1077fm.com
Attempted Johnson Valley burglary caught on camera, two suspects arrested after fleeing
A suspected burglary in Johnson Valley was bungled when the suspects were spotted on camera by the owner and a neighbor. Last week on Wednesday November 30th two men were observed on camera at a residence on Joshua Tree Road in Johnson Valley. When confronted by neighbor, the two men said they were ‘looking for water,’ and when informed that cops were on their way they drove off in a maroon truck toward Landers.
San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
Multiple Moreno Valley middle school students taken to hospital; possible overdose
Three students were taken to a hospital today after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley middle school.The distress call came in at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "We had students who did consume something," said Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco. "They're getting checked out." Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call. According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths.There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case. Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department. One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said.
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio
Police are looking for a driver accused of striking an 11-year-old pedestrian and then fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon in Indio. Police said the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ave 46 and Clinton Street. The 11-year-old boy was hit while walking in a crosswalk. Police added that the boy was The post 11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Charged With Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver
A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack -- a knife and a vehicle.
foxla.com
Riverside 'catfish' murders: Unreported red flag on record of cop accused of killing family
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The state trooper who catfished a young Riverside teenager and killed her family had a glaring red flag on his record that was apparently not detected by Virginia authorities. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was able to become a Virginia state cop even though he was detained for...
