Yucca Valley, CA

z1077fm.com

Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business

Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley

Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted Johnson Valley burglary caught on camera, two suspects arrested after fleeing

A suspected burglary in Johnson Valley was bungled when the suspects were spotted on camera by the owner and a neighbor. Last week on Wednesday November 30th two men were observed on camera at a residence on Joshua Tree Road in Johnson Valley. When confronted by neighbor, the two men said they were ‘looking for water,’ and when informed that cops were on their way they drove off in a maroon truck toward Landers.
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Moreno Valley middle school students taken to hospital; possible overdose

Three students were taken to a hospital today after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley middle school.The distress call came in at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "We had students who did consume something,"  said Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco. "They're getting checked out." Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call. According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths.There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case. Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department. One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio

Police are looking for a driver accused of striking an 11-year-old pedestrian and then fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon in Indio. Police said the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ave 46 and Clinton Street. The 11-year-old boy was hit while walking in a crosswalk. Police added that the boy was The post 11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Charged With Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver

A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack -- a knife and a vehicle.
WALNUT, CA

