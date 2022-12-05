ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVF

Let Me Help: DIY gingerbread scrub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have that one family member that's tough to shop for during the holiday season, so Morgan Hill at Gaylord Opryland helps us with a gift idea that anyone might enjoy. Ingredients needed:. coconut oil. white and brown sugar. vanilla extract. cinnamon. allspice. ginger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Let Me Help: Helpful tips for laundry day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied has some tips for us to save some money on laundry day. Measure out 2 tablespoons of detergent, and mark the line on your cap. You only need one pod for normal-sized laundry loads. Make sure to put it with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Let Me Help: Easy way to fold a fitted sheet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora McLaughlin Peterson has a tip to help us fold that tricky fitted sheet. Lay out the sheet, elastic-side up. Fold in the ends to make a square. Continue to fold like normal. Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above. For...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy