Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
WDEF
Tow truck rates may increase in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you’re paying to have your vehicle towed in the city of Chattanooga, you could soon be seeing double. City Council members will be voting at tomorrow night’s meeting to potentially increase towing rates in the Scenic City. Local tower Mark Shackleford says daytime...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Unum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 10,000 people work at Unum, headquartered right here in downtown Chattanooga. The multi-billion dollar insurance company also offers good salaries and benefits for those employees. Unum talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “At Unum, our purpose is...
Tennessee ranked #1 state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Alabama center sells the unclaimed luggage of thousands of airline travelers
For the thousands of airline travelers who lose their luggage every year, 99% will eventually get their property back. However, for the 1% of luggage that is never claimed, those items end up in a storefront in Scottsboro, Alabama. That luggage is then processed for either donation, sale or recycling. Rachel Polansky has more.
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
wgnsradio.com
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
WTVCFOX
Voting extended by 30 minutes at one Walker County precinct for Georgia runoff
WALKER COUNTY, Ga — Voters at one Walker County precinct will have a little more time to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff. A judge ordered the Chattanooga Valley precinct to stay open until 7:30. This comes after a technical issue delayed the start of voting by 16 minutes, according to the election commission.
WTVCFOX
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
WTVC
Salma's Diamonds has a new store at Hamilton Place Mall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma's Diamonds has a new store at Hamilton Place Mall with holiday specials! Don't forget that Salma's has financing options for their custom design jewelry.
theutcecho.com
Local Coffee of East Ridge: Expecting a Hopeful Return
When one door closes, another door opens; as the heartbroken owners and staff of Local Coffee of East Ridge prepared to move out of their current building, they didn't know what to do. Unsure where they were going or if the dream of a coffee shop, church, and creative arts...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
franchising.com
Local Trenton Icons Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
December 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // TRENTON, GA - Careyee Bell and Lora Poore announced today the opening here of Century 21 Bellora. Moving forward, Bell and Poore, and their team of sales professionals will have access to the Century 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver extraordinary experiences to homebuying and homeselling clients and customers.
Fatal Crash on Hwy 55
At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
WTVCFOX
18-wheeler crashes closing I-24 East near I-59 split Wednesday morning
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Trenton-Dade Fire Department is urging drivers to avoid I-24 East at the I-24/I-59 split Wednesday morning. The say an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. As a result, the fire department says that area will be closed for a while. According to The Trenton Dade Fire...
