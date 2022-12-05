ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WJHL

Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Tow truck rates may increase in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you’re paying to have your vehicle towed in the city of Chattanooga, you could soon be seeing double. City Council members will be voting at tomorrow night’s meeting to potentially increase towing rates in the Scenic City. Local tower Mark Shackleford says daytime...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: Unum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 10,000 people work at Unum, headquartered right here in downtown Chattanooga. The multi-billion dollar insurance company also offers good salaries and benefits for those employees. Unum talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “At Unum, our purpose is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment

Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Local Coffee of East Ridge: Expecting a Hopeful Return

When one door closes, another door opens; as the heartbroken owners and staff of Local Coffee of East Ridge prepared to move out of their current building, they didn't know what to do. Unsure where they were going or if the dream of a coffee shop, church, and creative arts...
EAST RIDGE, TN
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
franchising.com

Local Trenton Icons Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora

December 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // TRENTON, GA - Careyee Bell and Lora Poore announced today the opening here of Century 21 Bellora. Moving forward, Bell and Poore, and their team of sales professionals will have access to the Century 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver extraordinary experiences to homebuying and homeselling clients and customers.
TRENTON, GA
On Target News

Fatal Crash on Hwy 55

At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

18-wheeler crashes closing I-24 East near I-59 split Wednesday morning

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Trenton-Dade Fire Department is urging drivers to avoid I-24 East at the I-24/I-59 split Wednesday morning. The say an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. As a result, the fire department says that area will be closed for a while. According to The Trenton Dade Fire...

