Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Al Roker Shares Health Update Amid Hospital Stay

Al Roker is hoping to be home from the hospital soon. The Today show weather anchor—who was hospitalized last month due to ongoing health issues—gave his fans an update on Dec. 8, revealing that he hopes to be discharged sometime soon. In his new Instagram post, the 68-year-old...
Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. “Unfortunately, the spasms...

