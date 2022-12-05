ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande Council follows in Ontario's footsteps with letter outlining effects of Measure 110

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
Buy Now Dusty Alam, a firefighter with the La Grande Fire Department, helps put up flags in downtown La Grande on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to commemorate Flag Day. Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Following in the footsteps of a city council in Malheur County, the La Grande City Council wants Gov.-elect Tina Kotek to know its dissatisfaction with a law that decriminalized certain illegal narcotics.

After the Ontario City Council sent a letter to Oregon state representatives and media outlets in October, La Grande Mayor Steve Clements asked if the council would like to draft a similar letter. Councilors agreed and wrote a letter expressing their “unanimous concern about the impact that Measure 110 has had on our community.”

