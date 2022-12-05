ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

hamlethub.com

Behind the scenes at the Prospector with Mike (Munchie) Santini, Executive Director

The Prospector Theater opened its doors in Ridgefield on November 20, 2014, with a mission of providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater. Founded by Ridgefield resident Valerie Jensen, employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75%...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!

After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18

With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Wheel To Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday!

The Wheel in Stamford will host a Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 11. From 11am-2pm, families can visit with Santa and listen to live Jazz. The North Pole express station will be handling all letters for Santa sent directly to North Pole via The Village. Little ones can enjoy a special hot chocolate bar, which will also include a spiked option for the grown-ups.
STAMFORD, CT
nehomemag.com

Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue

If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
DARIEN, CT
zip06.com

At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On

The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
BRANFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M

GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations

The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

15 Members of RSO join Marie Osmond on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage Dec. 7 for an unforgettable holiday concert!

The perfect night to get you into the holiday spirit! Marie Osmond is bringing her Symphonic Christmas Tour to The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7! ⁠⁠. Backed by 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra she will perform holiday classics, favorites from the Great American Songbook and hits from her 5-decade career!⁠
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Gather New Haven Director Steps Down

Two years after stepping into the role of executive director at Gather New Haven, Brent Peterkin has resigned — leaving the organization to continue his work of diversifying and growing local environmental engagement and preservation. Gather New Haven — the merged, nonprofit entity of New Haven Land Trust and New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick

Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +

When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
OXFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

CT'S Beardsley Zoo to Inaugurate Mayor-Elect Rhubarb Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Rhubarb the two-toed sloth will officially take on the duties and responsibilities of Mayor of the Zoo on Thursday, December 8 at 9:30am in the Zoo’s Rainforest Building. The Swearing-In Ceremony will be conducted by Zoo Director Gregg Dancho and witnessed by Zoo staff and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center

Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

