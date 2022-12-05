Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Behind the scenes at the Prospector with Mike (Munchie) Santini, Executive Director
The Prospector Theater opened its doors in Ridgefield on November 20, 2014, with a mission of providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater. Founded by Ridgefield resident Valerie Jensen, employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75%...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
hamlethub.com
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
hamlethub.com
The Wheel To Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday!
The Wheel in Stamford will host a Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 11. From 11am-2pm, families can visit with Santa and listen to live Jazz. The North Pole express station will be handling all letters for Santa sent directly to North Pole via The Village. Little ones can enjoy a special hot chocolate bar, which will also include a spiked option for the grown-ups.
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
hamlethub.com
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
darientimes.com
Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M
GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
hamlethub.com
Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations
The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
hamlethub.com
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
hamlethub.com
15 Members of RSO join Marie Osmond on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage Dec. 7 for an unforgettable holiday concert!
The perfect night to get you into the holiday spirit! Marie Osmond is bringing her Symphonic Christmas Tour to The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7! . Backed by 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra she will perform holiday classics, favorites from the Great American Songbook and hits from her 5-decade career!
Gather New Haven Director Steps Down
Two years after stepping into the role of executive director at Gather New Haven, Brent Peterkin has resigned — leaving the organization to continue his work of diversifying and growing local environmental engagement and preservation. Gather New Haven — the merged, nonprofit entity of New Haven Land Trust and New Haven...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
hamlethub.com
New Fairfield resident Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, PA with Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, has died
Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, of New Fairfield, a Physician's Assistant with the Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group and at Westchester Medical Center, husband of Lisa (Citrin) Kalmanson, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Kenneth and Judith...
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
hamlethub.com
CT'S Beardsley Zoo to Inaugurate Mayor-Elect Rhubarb Tomorrow
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Rhubarb the two-toed sloth will officially take on the duties and responsibilities of Mayor of the Zoo on Thursday, December 8 at 9:30am in the Zoo’s Rainforest Building. The Swearing-In Ceremony will be conducted by Zoo Director Gregg Dancho and witnessed by Zoo staff and...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center
Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
Comments / 0