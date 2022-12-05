ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
pethelpful.com

Video of French Bulldog Belting Out His 'Dunkin Donuts' Order Is Priceless

If you think you sound awkward at the drive-thru window, just wait until you see this little French Bulldog. Walter is one vocal dude, but it makes for the absolute greatest TikToks. His account, @waltergeoffrey, already has a million followers!. In this hilarious video, he makes his way to Dunkin'...
pethelpful.com

Dog Who Smiles on Cue for Selfies Is Pure Internet Gold

Whether or not you like it (though, let's be honest, who wouldn't?), dogs are taking over social media. From their adorable photos to their viral videos, there is oh-so-much to appreciate about camera-friendly pups like @elliegoldenlife. This Golden Retriever and her fur sister are so comfortable in front of the camera that she even learned to smile!
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog's Emotional Reaction to Dad Singing Is So Pure

In a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie, musician and TikToker @roccuzzomusic shares a precious moment with his French Bulldog. Now, all of TikTok is swooning over the love between the two. This dog dad's incredible voice is just the icing on the cake!. The holiday lights and adorable...
pethelpful.com

Deaf French Bulldog Is Capturing People's Hearts on TikTok

Training a new puppy is hard enough. You need to have a lot of patience because it takes time and they won't get it right away. Now imagine training while learning your puppy is deaf. That's what this family is currently doing with their French Bulldog named Peanut. Known on...
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy