Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Related
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
kogt.com
Heritage House Reopens
After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
therecordlive.com
Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal
First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
kogt.com
Accident Sends One To Hospital
One person was taken to a Beaumont hospital by Acadian Ambulance after they were involved in an accident on Mac Arthur Drive on Nov. 30. A 51 year old female was driving a Ford F150 and was at the stop sign on Henrietta St. She failed to yield the right of way as she attempted to turn left onto MacArthur.
kogt.com
Additional Leak Found
2pm Update: both leaks have been repaired. They’re working on getting the pressure back. And they’re hoping to get an all clear sometime on Monday from TCEQ. The Orange Water Dept. has located an additional water leak at 28th Street and Park Avenue. Residents may experience lower than normal water pressure. At this time, the boil water notice continues to be in effect for that area.
KFDM-TV
Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County
Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
kogt.com
Thomas Fire Believed Accident
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that they have not found any evidence of foul play after Earl Thomas’ house burned down in August. What the TSMO did confirm through the National Weather Service was two lightning strikes close to...
KFDM-TV
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
kjas.com
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
fox4beaumont.com
End of Watch: Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Michael Robert Adams
NEWTON COUNTY — Law enforcement officers in Newton County and across the region are mourning the death of a sergeant in the Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Constable Howie M. Wonders says Sgt. Mike Adams died during the weekend. He was last heard from Saturday, December 3 and was attempting...
KFDM-TV
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
KFDM-TV
OCI breaks ground on plant worth hundreds of millions and creating 1,000 construction jobs
BEAUMONT — OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that construction is starting on what currently will be the largest blue ammonia facility to come onstream in Texas, wholly owned by OCI N.V. Today’s groundbreaking puts the project on track for production to begin as scheduled in 2025. The project also received its air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on 1 December 2022, another significant milestone.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Human remains found Sunday may belong to missing Beaumont man, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe human remains found Sunday may belong to a man who has been missing since October 2021. Police responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor Street and Delaware Street in reference to human remains Sunday shortly after noon, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
East Texas News
Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
kogt.com
Chip In On Friday
You could call it a pretty good day when you can enjoy some Texas BBQ while helping others. That’s the opportunity you’ll have this Friday, Dec. 9 from 11-1 when Orange County Meals on Wheels will be selling a Chipped Beef sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie for just $10.
Comments / 1