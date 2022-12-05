ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

Heritage House Reopens

After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal

First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
kogt.com

Accident Sends One To Hospital

One person was taken to a Beaumont hospital by Acadian Ambulance after they were involved in an accident on Mac Arthur Drive on Nov. 30. A 51 year old female was driving a Ford F150 and was at the stop sign on Henrietta St. She failed to yield the right of way as she attempted to turn left onto MacArthur.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Additional Leak Found

2pm Update: both leaks have been repaired. They’re working on getting the pressure back. And they’re hoping to get an all clear sometime on Monday from TCEQ. The Orange Water Dept. has located an additional water leak at 28th Street and Park Avenue. Residents may experience lower than normal water pressure. At this time, the boil water notice continues to be in effect for that area.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County

Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
kogt.com

Thomas Fire Believed Accident

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that they have not found any evidence of foul play after Earl Thomas’ house burned down in August. What the TSMO did confirm through the National Weather Service was two lightning strikes close to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash

A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

OCI breaks ground on plant worth hundreds of millions and creating 1,000 construction jobs

BEAUMONT — OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that construction is starting on what currently will be the largest blue ammonia facility to come onstream in Texas, wholly owned by OCI N.V. Today’s groundbreaking puts the project on track for production to begin as scheduled in 2025. The project also received its air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on 1 December 2022, another significant milestone.
East Texas News

Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
IVANHOE, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Chip In On Friday

You could call it a pretty good day when you can enjoy some Texas BBQ while helping others. That’s the opportunity you’ll have this Friday, Dec. 9 from 11-1 when Orange County Meals on Wheels will be selling a Chipped Beef sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie for just $10.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy