Columbia, MO

kbia.org

New Book Celebrates History of MU College of Engineering

"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kwos.com

Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!

Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter

Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner stores

The H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building, Jefferson City, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic commercial H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building was constructed in 1915. Also referred to as the Capitol City Lodge №9 F.& A.M. and Cherry Street Market, it’s located in Cole County, Missouri in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre

What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event

UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

