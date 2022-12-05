Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
kbia.org
New Book Celebrates History of MU College of Engineering
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
lakeexpo.com
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
kwos.com
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter
Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of ‘Miss America’
ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.
khqa.com
PHOTOS: New Clydesdale foals make their debut at Warm Springs Ranch holiday event
BOONVILLE — Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding farm for Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, has debuted their new foals at their Holidays with the Clydesdales event. There are three new foals at the ranch including Rooster, who was born on September 17. Visitors will be able to see Rooster, and...
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner stores
The H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building, Jefferson City, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic commercial H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building was constructed in 1915. Also referred to as the Capitol City Lodge №9 F.& A.M. and Cherry Street Market, it’s located in Cole County, Missouri in Jefferson City.
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre
What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks names Capital City High School principal as new superintendent
JEFFERSON CITY — The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced their new superintendent as Ben B. Meldrum. Meldrum, the current head principal at Capital City High School, has 22 years of experience and has spent the last four years at Capital City. Previously Meldrum was the head principal at...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Mizzou Alumni Association announces travel package for Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA - Missouri football will play in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 23, in Tampa, Florida. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which is home to former Missouri star quarterback Blaine Gabbert. To assist fans who are looking forward to attending...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia man arrested early this morning for murder last night on Newton Drive
A Columbia man is arrested for a murder last night on the city’s north side. Corey Blueitt, 43, was taken into custody early this morning on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Officers were called the 2000 block of Newton Drive last...
Comments / 0