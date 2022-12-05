December is the silly time of year in college football. Coaches switch jobs, players transfer, and the season isn’t even over yet. But when it comes to silliness, nothing is more appropriately ridiculous than TheComeback.com Bowl. Congratulations Colorado (1-11) and South Florida (1-11)! You are cordially invited to participate in our seventh annual event. TheComeback.com Read more... The post Let’s celebrate the worst in college football: Colorado (1-11) vs. South Florida (1-11) in TheComeback.com Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

BOULDER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO