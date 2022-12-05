ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: Chestatee names Stuart Cunningham head coach

Stuart Cunningham has found a new home in Sardis. The 34-year coaching vet was named the fifth head football coach at Chestatee High School on Wednesday, ending the month-long search to replace long-time coach Shaun Conley. Conley retired after the 2022 season. Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers made the announcement...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

State finals preview: GHS-Hughes tangle for 6A title

Everyone expected Hughes, the 2021 Class 6A state runner-up, to advance to their second consecutive state championship game in 2022. The Panthers returned nearly their entire roster, including dynamic junior quarterback Prentiss Noland, a 24/7 Sports 4 Star recruit. For Gainesville, however, few expected the Red Elephants to make a...
GAINESVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Second half defensive effort lifts Colonels

The Cass boys overcame a 10-point, halftime deficit with a big defensive effort in the second half Tuesday night to defeat visiting North Paulding 56-46. The Wolfpack led Cass 18-9 after one quarter and held a 33-23 advantage at the intermission before the Colonels locked down North Paulding across the final two quarters.
DALLAS, GA
Scorebook Live

Gainesville's state title shot: a decade in the making

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – Gainesville’s climb back towards the top of the mountain that it is Georgia’s high school football landscape has been a decade in coming. And there’s only one more ascent in front of No. 4 Gainesville after its 35-28 win over third-ranked Roswell in its Class 6A semifinal ...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Wilma Turner Sullens

Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Sullens was born in Gainesville on February 20, 1940, to the late George and Lucy Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Johnnie Delmos Sullens, infant child sissy, and siblings Robert Turner, Thelma Ann Greenway, and Beatrice Reeves.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Terry Stafford

Terry Stafford, 77, of Gainesville died Tuesday December 6, 2022, at his residence. Born in Dalton, Georgia, Terry was the son of the late Claude and Elizabeth Phillips Stafford. He had lived in Hall County for over 50 years and was self-employed as a general contractor. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Sinner Point Baptist Fellowship.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Lazenby named Belle of the Ball at 70th celebration

Allie Lazenby was named Belle of the Ball Saturday night at the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County's 70th annual Charity Ball. Lazenby, a senior at North Hall High School, represented the Rotary Club of Gainesville. She is the daughter of Shane and Jennifer Lazenby. Lazenby was one of six belle...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Charles David Ivey

Mr. Charles David Ivey, age 78, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Kent Barrett will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Brenau alum appointed to Brenau University Board of Trustees

Brenau University's Board of Trustees has gained a new member, alumna Melissa Tymchuk. "With the addition of Melissa Tymchuk as our newest trustee, Brenau continues its tradition of being guided by a broad of trustees who understand the value of higher education and the dynamics that drive the institution," Board of Trustees Chair Mike Smith said in a press release.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Cortess Sandordia Hughey

Cortess Sandordia Hughey (79) of Gainesville, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an unexpected illness. Ms. Hughey was born on October 22, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Cortez & Louise Daniels. Cortess attended Fair Street, E.E. Butler High School,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Asking For Prayers

A longtime college football head coach is asking for prayers on Tuesday morning. Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson's a couple of years ago. Tuesday morning, Richt is doing some experimental treatment and he's asking for prayers. "I am asking for your...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

