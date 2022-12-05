Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Chestatee names Stuart Cunningham head coach
Stuart Cunningham has found a new home in Sardis. The 34-year coaching vet was named the fifth head football coach at Chestatee High School on Wednesday, ending the month-long search to replace long-time coach Shaun Conley. Conley retired after the 2022 season. Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers made the announcement...
accesswdun.com
State finals preview: GHS-Hughes tangle for 6A title
Everyone expected Hughes, the 2021 Class 6A state runner-up, to advance to their second consecutive state championship game in 2022. The Panthers returned nearly their entire roster, including dynamic junior quarterback Prentiss Noland, a 24/7 Sports 4 Star recruit. For Gainesville, however, few expected the Red Elephants to make a...
accesswdun.com
State finals preview: Faith, family, football; Gainesville is in good hands
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett is all about family. The first-year Gainesville coach has built the Red Elephants into a state title contender with his four pillars to success: making good choices, being a great student, hard work and football. "If it's all about football, you're...
bartowsportszone.com
Second half defensive effort lifts Colonels
The Cass boys overcame a 10-point, halftime deficit with a big defensive effort in the second half Tuesday night to defeat visiting North Paulding 56-46. The Wolfpack led Cass 18-9 after one quarter and held a 33-23 advantage at the intermission before the Colonels locked down North Paulding across the final two quarters.
accesswdun.com
State finals preview: GHS offense offers Hughes its toughest test yet
The old sports battle cry, “You ain’t seen us!” usually is followed by a smirk, a chuckle, and a slow and steady shaking of the head by fans, especially on the eve of huge matchups between highly-touted teams. The high-powered Tennessee offense was a prime example leading...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Bluff, Chestatee take 8-4A wins; LCA wins 4th straight; Branch, Buford, Rabun, Lakeview all win
GAINESVILLE — The Cherokee Bluff girls continued their torrid start to the season with a 50-45 road win over East Forsyth on Tuesday in Region 8-4A action. It was the sixth straight win for the Lady Bears (6-1, 2-0 Region 8-4A), who lead their half of the subregion by one-half game in the early going.
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Bluff rallies past EaFo for 8-4A win; WHall beats Dawson in 7-3A; Lakeview, Rabun get wins
GAINESVILLE — Cherokee Bluff held East Forsyth to just four second-quarter points while rallying for a 60-52 win on the road Tuesday night in Region 8-4A action. The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Region 8-4A) trailed 18-15 to the Broncos (3-5, 0-2 Region 8-4A) but turned up the defense in a 16-4 run to run out to a 31-22 halftime lead.
Gainesville's state title shot: a decade in the making
POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – Gainesville’s climb back towards the top of the mountain that it is Georgia’s high school football landscape has been a decade in coming. And there’s only one more ascent in front of No. 4 Gainesville after its 35-28 win over third-ranked Roswell in its Class 6A semifinal ...
Student brings 2 guns to high school basketball game, school district says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer confiscated two guns from a student at a high school basketball game on Friday, school leaders say. Hall County School District officials said the student brought the two handguns to a basketball game at Cherokee Bluff High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
accesswdun.com
Wilma Turner Sullens
Mrs. Wilma Turner Sullens, 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Sullens was born in Gainesville on February 20, 1940, to the late George and Lucy Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Johnnie Delmos Sullens, infant child sissy, and siblings Robert Turner, Thelma Ann Greenway, and Beatrice Reeves.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires back at heckling from Dawg fans
Brent Key is fired up to be the head coach at Georgia Tech, and it’s easy to see based on his repeated comments about the rivalry with Georgia, better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday night between the 2 programs, Key...
accesswdun.com
Terry Stafford
Terry Stafford, 77, of Gainesville died Tuesday December 6, 2022, at his residence. Born in Dalton, Georgia, Terry was the son of the late Claude and Elizabeth Phillips Stafford. He had lived in Hall County for over 50 years and was self-employed as a general contractor. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Sinner Point Baptist Fellowship.
accesswdun.com
Lazenby named Belle of the Ball at 70th celebration
Allie Lazenby was named Belle of the Ball Saturday night at the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County's 70th annual Charity Ball. Lazenby, a senior at North Hall High School, represented the Rotary Club of Gainesville. She is the daughter of Shane and Jennifer Lazenby. Lazenby was one of six belle...
accesswdun.com
Charles David Ivey
Mr. Charles David Ivey, age 78, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Kent Barrett will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
accesswdun.com
Brenau alum appointed to Brenau University Board of Trustees
Brenau University's Board of Trustees has gained a new member, alumna Melissa Tymchuk. "With the addition of Melissa Tymchuk as our newest trustee, Brenau continues its tradition of being guided by a broad of trustees who understand the value of higher education and the dynamics that drive the institution," Board of Trustees Chair Mike Smith said in a press release.
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent
The Clayton County Board of Education on Monday named Anthony Smith interim superintendent of the south metro Atlanta sc...
accesswdun.com
Cortess Sandordia Hughey
Cortess Sandordia Hughey (79) of Gainesville, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an unexpected illness. Ms. Hughey was born on October 22, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Cortez & Louise Daniels. Cortess attended Fair Street, E.E. Butler High School,...
Longtime College Football Coach Asking For Prayers
A longtime college football head coach is asking for prayers on Tuesday morning. Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson's a couple of years ago. Tuesday morning, Richt is doing some experimental treatment and he's asking for prayers. "I am asking for your...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
Comments / 0