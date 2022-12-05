Reaction To UC Hiring Scott Satterfield As New Head Football Coach

Bearcats football has found their 43rd head coach.

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield is leaving his head coach position at Louisville for the same job with Cincinnati . The reaction is pouring in surrounding the hiring.

Check out thoughts from athletic director John Cunningham and Satterfield, plus, outside reactions.

“I am honored to be the next head coach at the University of Cincinnati and am looking forward to building on the winning tradition this program has had over the last 20 years,” Satterfield said in a press release. “My family and I have admired this university and athletic department from afar for many years. I’m excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I’m most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men. We will hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!”

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor, and a culture builder,” Cunningham said in the same release. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac, and Alli to Cincinnati.”

Multiple UC players seem excited to see Satterfield taking over.

Check out some reactions around the country as well.

