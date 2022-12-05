ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Khloé Kardashian shares relationship advice about the impossibility of making ‘someone love you’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TF9dg_0jXsSwiB00

Khloé Kardashian has had rocky relationships throughout the years, and although she says she has given her 100%, her partners have failed to reciprocate loyalty. Kardashian, whose latest on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson has made headlines constantly, took to social media to share a cryptic message about the impossibility of making “someone love you.”

“Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” the quote read. The 38-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman continued sharing two quotes about how things got better despite unfortunate situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awoEs_0jXsSwiB00 GettyImages
Khloe Kardashian is seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that,” a second quote read, while the third post stated, “Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

In addition to Thompson, Kardashian previously dated Lamar Odom and French Montana . Although she made it to the altar with Lamar, she eventually had two kids with Tristan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z099s_0jXsSwiB00 GettyImages

During an episode of HULU’S The Kardashians , Khloé Kardashian revealed to her sister Kim Kardashian that Tristan Thompson proposed to her but she rejected him because she would be ashamed to call him her fiance.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recounted. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

However, new reports have emerged, and it seems the mom of two might have secretly said “yes.” According to E! News , she rejected Tristan’s proposal in December 2019, but sources confirmed the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLMiY_0jXsSwiB00 Hulu

RELATED:

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son Theo Thompson celebrated his first birthday

Tristan Thompson gifts diamond necklace to daughter True for her 4th birthday: Khloé shares her thoughts

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son celebrates his first Halloween

Kardashian wore her engagement ring for nine months but finally called it quit when she learned that Tristan had impregnated Maralee Nichols . Maralee welcomed Theo Thompson in December 2021, a month before she and Tristan hired a surrogate to carry their newborn.

At the time, the NBA player publicly apologized to Kardashian and admitted that he was Theo’s dad. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA player wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama looks great in school & more estrellas we love

Hola December! As we kick off the new month and get ready for the end of the year, the estrellas we love are busy with year end activities. This week, they were spotted out for coffee in their cities, hanging out with their kids, working out and celebrating...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle ‘met over Instagram’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ s love story started thanks to Instagram! The Duke of Sussex revealed in the first episode of their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that he and his wife “met over” the app. RELATED: Meghan Markle explains why she wanted to make...
Footwear News

‘White Lotus’ Star Meghann Fahy Slips on Sky-High Platforms With Galvan London Suit for ‘Seth Meyers’

Meghann Fahy hit the late-night circuit in a crisp look. The “White Lotus” star appeared as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night. While on the show, Fahy talked about her role on the popular HBO series, getting lost while filming with Aubrey Plaza and how her dentist saved her tooth after she broke it. For her television appearance, Fahy wore a white oversized blazer with matching wide-leg baggy pants, both from Galvan London. Under her jacket, she wore a white bra top. The actress accessorized with layered necklaces. When it came to her footwear, “The Bold Type” alum...
HOLAUSA

Watch Katie Holmes dance in stunning music video

Katie Holmes is not only an actress, writer, and director. Her new project shows off her dance moves, performing alongside dancer Benjamin Freemantle for a music video. RELATED: Katie Holmes rocks a gorgeous Falconeri outfit Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while...
HOLAUSA

Justin Theroux tags Jennifer Aniston in touching post

Justin Theroux tagged Jennifer Aniston in an touching social media post. The actor and passionate animals’ right activist shared a photo of his dog and a story about rescue pets and their owners, tagging Aniston and writing her a personalized message to help him spread the word. ...
NEW YORK STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy