BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Dec. 5)
Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Saints (+3.5) against Bucs: For some reason the Saints always give Brady's Bucs some trouble.
2. Brazil (-375, ml) against South Korea: Brazil is a giant favorite for a reason.
3. Croatia (+105) against Japan: This is a close one to pick but I am going with Croatia.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (34-41)
