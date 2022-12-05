BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Dec. 5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. Gary McCullough - freelancer, FR171182 AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Saints (+3.5) against Bucs: For some reason the Saints always give Brady's Bucs some trouble.

2. Brazil (-375, ml) against South Korea: Brazil is a giant favorite for a reason.

3. Croatia (+105) against Japan: This is a close one to pick but I am going with Croatia.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (34-41)