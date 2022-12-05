ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Dec. 5)

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G25X8_0jXsSt4000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. Gary McCullough - freelancer, FR171182 AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Saints (+3.5) against Bucs: For some reason the Saints always give Brady's Bucs some trouble.

2. Brazil (-375, ml) against South Korea: Brazil is a giant favorite for a reason.

3. Croatia (+105) against Japan: This is a close one to pick but I am going with Croatia.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (34-41)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Ailing Broncos country turns its lonely eyes to new ownership group for answers

Our Dusty Old Cowtown’s NFL franchise should be called the National Western Laughingstock Show. Christmas season may be the saddest for Waltons since the fictional Walton family sent out John-Boy in 1933 to search for his missing father. During these unhappy holidays the factual Waltons-Penners own a $4.65 billion football team that is about to have a 3-10 record and another zero chance to be in the NFL playoffs. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Why Colorado should care about Taiwan | SLOAN

Bill Huang is one of the ablest diplomats I’ve come across. He is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, which would be called the "Taiwanese Consulate" had Jimmy Carter’s foreign policy been a little less myopic, covering a six-state region that includes Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and North and South Dakota. Huang possesses pretty much every trait that makes a person excel in that profession — he is a jovial, good-humored man who never seems to forget a face, loves his country and speaks easily, openly and intelligently about any geopolitical matter. These characteristics serve him well, especially in the rather delicate and difficult role as one of the top diplomats representing a country that to this day is still not officially recognized by his hosts.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. MUSIC Dec. 7: Holly & Ivy — Presented by Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cherokee Trail High School, 25901 E. Arapahoe Road, Aurora; tinyurl.com/5n8mmhz3. Dec. 7: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7 p.m., SteamPlant Event Center, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

November market slows for Denver real estate

Denver's home sales market continued the "slow down" trend seen for the last couple months in November, according to the most recent Market Trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But then again, real estate tends to slow in November and December as thoughts turn to holidays and shopping, experts agree. Inventory levels continue to return to normal, and are actually more than double the number of homes...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisabeth Castle chosen as Denver's next independent monitor

Denver's Citizen Oversight Board chose local defense attorney Lisabeth Castle to head the Office of the Independent Monitor. The office serves as the watchdog body for Denver's law enforcement agencies. It monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, makes recommendations about discipline and policy to the city’s manager of safety and monitors investigations of citizen complaints about safety officer misconduct.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nathaniel Hackett explains Broncos' offensive issues: 'We should be more efficient across the board'

ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows he sounds like a broken record. Each Monday, the Broncos coach is asked why his offense continues to struggle, ranking last in scoring offense (13.8 points per game), last in red zone offense (37.5%), 30th in third down percentage (27.4%) and 27th in total offense (315.2 yards per game). And each week, Hackett's answer is the same.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro mustn't mirror LA water woes | NOONAN

It’s common knowledge native Coloradans don’t want the state to turn into California, even though the two states are linked by our singular bond, the Colorado River. Coloradans’ scorn for Los Angeles, especially, is well known. It’s the city that sucks Colorado’s lifeblood through its unending thirst.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Santa's coming and he'll be the star in Thornton this weekend for WinterFest at Carpenter Park Fields, 108th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. From breakfast with the jolly fellow in red to running a 5k, concerts, fireworks and shopping in the marketplace, there's a lot to do. For a schedule: thorntonco.gov/festivals-events/Pages/winterfest.aspx.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jeff Green sees no need to use veteran voice with Denver Nuggets despite tough road trip

DENVER – Jeff Green’s veteran voice is even more vital when it’s coming from the sideline. Green started his career when the Supersonics were still in Seattle, and 16 seasons and a dozen teams later, he’s providing value for the Nuggets even when he isn’t playing. Green missed the seven games between the Nuggets’ last meeting with the Mavericks before returning for Tuesday’s game against Dallas at Ball Arena. His voice still made an impact when his knee contusion kept him off the court.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rockies leave winter meetings empty-handed, but still on quest for the perfect fit

SAN DIEGO — The Rockies came into the winter meetings with a clear agenda: to find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. They left empty-handed. While the winter meetings aren't an end all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver actives emergency shelter for 100 migrants who arrived overnight

Denver on Tuesday night scrambled to activate an emergency shelter for roughly 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight, emergency authorities said. The migrants are from the Southern border, the Denver Office of Emergency Management said. The City and County of Denver has activated an Emergency Shelter to accommodate migrant arrivals from the Southern Border. For updates on our coordination, visit our website at https://t.co/N7m5p76HR7 pic.twitter.com/fVzvHm18PP— Denver Office of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes not matchup originally anticipated

ENGLEWOOD — When Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March, part of the reason was to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos haven't beaten their AFC West rival since November 2015, and it's largely been because they've been out-played at quarterback. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a Bronco killer since being drafted by Kansas City in 2017. The hope was that Wilson could level the playing field with Mahomes. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Al Gardner jumps into Denver mayor's race

Al Gardner, an information technology professional who has sat on city boards and commissions, jumped into the race for Denver mayor this week. His candidacy brings the total number vying for the seat in next year's election to 24. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dalton Risner named Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos starting left guard Dalton Risner is the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. The Payton award recognizes a player from each team for their outstanding leadership on the field and in the community. Risner, who was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is one of the most involved Broncos in the Denver community. A Wiggins native, Risner has made it his mission to give back to his hometown and state.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy