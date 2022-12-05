What they're saying about Coach Prime at CU: 'This is a perfect situation'
What ex-Buffs and sports media talking heads are saying about CU hiring Deion Sanders:
"Let's get it, Prime." -Bengals cornerback, ex-Buffs star Chidobe Awuzie (@ChidobeAwuzie)
"I absolutely love the flex of putting @DeionSanders press in the middle of the Broncos game!! Colorado is the new #1 in this state. @RickGeorgeCU and @buffs4life2 are bosses for getting this done." -Ex-Buff, current Altitude Radio host Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus)
"Well done @RickGeorgeCU. Well done!! LFG Buffs." -Ex-Buffs receiver and kick returner and skier Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11)
"Don't get discouraged, confused or distracted from your dream, goals & desires. You're too close to allow a distraction to cause u to lose focus." -Deion Sanders (@CoachPrime)
(Deion Sanders) "will instantly make the Colorado Buffaloes a force to be reckoned with on the national stage." -CU AD Rick George in letter to Buffs boosters
"At what point, if you're the United States Men's National Team, do you seriously consider rolling the dice on Deion Sanders?" -CBS reporter Gary Parrish, joking (@GaryParrishCBS)
"This is a perfect situation." -ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn)
"BOULDER ARE YOU READY!!!This is going to be fun!!!" —104.3 FM The Fan host Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14)
"Sko Buffs. welcome home prime" —Ex-Buffs basketball star McKinley Wright (@kin_mckinley25)
"It might be a stepping stone for him. Just make @CUBuffsFootball relevant again and it’s worth it. If you don’t win, who cares. Now is the time to shine, #PrimeTime. Also, go to The Sink, for burger. #GoBuffs #shouldertoshoulder." —CU grad and MLB host Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo)
"That was one of the best press conferences I've ever seen! @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders Prime gonna be a problem for the Pac-12" —Ex-Buffs QB and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt (@joelklatt)
"Never seen a coach’s introductory press conference quite like the one Colorado just had. There is no coach who could fire up a beleaguered fan base any better than Deion just did. He's made CU football nationally relevant again. Immediately." -- Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldman)
