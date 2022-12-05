What they're saying about Coach Prime at CU: 'This is a perfect situation'

Fans dressed as bananas hold up a sequence of signs in hopes that Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will take the head coach opening at Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game as Colorado hosts Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

What ex-Buffs and sports media talking heads are saying about CU hiring Deion Sanders:

"Let's get it, Prime." -Bengals cornerback, ex-Buffs star Chidobe Awuzie (@ChidobeAwuzie)

"I absolutely love the flex of putting @DeionSanders press in the middle of the Broncos game!! Colorado is the new #1 in this state. @RickGeorgeCU and @buffs4life2 are bosses for getting this done." -Ex-Buff, current Altitude Radio host Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus)

"Well done @RickGeorgeCU. Well done!! LFG Buffs." -Ex-Buffs receiver and kick returner and skier Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11)

"Don't get discouraged, confused or distracted from your dream, goals & desires. You're too close to allow a distraction to cause u to lose focus." -Deion Sanders (@CoachPrime)

(Deion Sanders) "will instantly make the Colorado Buffaloes a force to be reckoned with on the national stage." -CU AD Rick George in letter to Buffs boosters

"At what point, if you're the United States Men's National Team, do you seriously consider rolling the dice on Deion Sanders?" -CBS reporter Gary Parrish, joking (@GaryParrishCBS)

"This is a perfect situation." -ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn)

"BOULDER ARE YOU READY!!!This is going to be fun!!!" —104.3 FM The Fan host Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14)

"Sko Buffs. welcome home prime" —Ex-Buffs basketball star McKinley Wright (@kin_mckinley25)

"It might be a stepping stone for him. Just make @CUBuffsFootball relevant again and it’s worth it. If you don’t win, who cares. Now is the time to shine, #PrimeTime. Also, go to The Sink, for burger. #GoBuffs #shouldertoshoulder." —CU grad and MLB host Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo)

"That was one of the best press conferences I've ever seen! @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders Prime gonna be a problem for the Pac-12" —Ex-Buffs QB and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt (@joelklatt)

"Never seen a coach’s introductory press conference quite like the one Colorado just had. There is no coach who could fire up a beleaguered fan base any better than Deion just did. He's made CU football nationally relevant again. Immediately." -- Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldman)