ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson prep academy is getting a new name. Here’s why.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKInd_0jXsSkMh00

On Monday, Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy will either be renamed the George Washington Carver STEM Academy for Boys or the Henry Boyd STEM Academy for Boys.

Soraya Matthews, chief of Fayette diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging, said both recommendations were made by the Fayette Public Schools Equity Council.

Carver is a Black American scientist who died in the 1940’s. Boyd was a Black Kentucky native whose career was rooted in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, Matthews said.

Fayette County Public Schools’ first all-boys STEM elementary school launched in the summer of 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year.

At the time of launch, the school was named after a current all-boys program within the district, Carter G. Woodson Academy, which serves middle and high school students.

Through listening sessions with community partners, families, faith-based leaders and district staff, it was determined that the school’s current name, Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy, created a misperception for families looking to enroll their students in the school for various reasons, school board documents said.

“It needed to (be) rebranded ... and have a new name ... for it to be all that it can be,” Rosalyn Akins, a woman who worked on the vision for the new school, said at a November school board meeting.

She said when Fayette schools were desegregated it was under the promise that when new schools were reopened, they would be named after segregated schools that closed such as Booker T. Washington, Dunbar, Douglass and George Washington Carver.

All have been renamed except for Carver, Akins said, supporting that new name.

“You will fulfill a 40-year promise that was made in 1972,” she told Fayette school board members in November.

To create consistency in messaging, understanding and marketing efforts, a new name aligned with a prominent individual in the STEM field will set the school on its intended path and vision of serving our community as an authentic STEM school for boys, a school board document said.

The name change is expected to come at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Akins said there is still a need for another new elementary school fashioned after the successful Carter G. Woodson High School. She said that new elementary school would need a new building.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berea.edu

Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky, Housed at Berea College, Names Inaugural Executive Director

The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky—constituted by Berea College, Kentucky State University, the Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky History Resources, LLC—has hired Chaka Cummings as its inaugural executive director. The recently formed Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky, which will be housed in the Carter...
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 7, 2022. GoodGiving Challenge raises $1.29M. GoodGiving Challenge raised $1.29 million in donations for Kentucky nonprofits.
FRANKFORT, KY
viatravelers.com

21 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky is a city steeped in horse racing history and, as such, is appropriately nicknamed the Horse Capital of the World. But this popular Kentucky vacation destination is home to more than just all-things horses. Though 450 horse farms surround the community, Lexington is a bustling location with many...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

City of Lexington offering grants to address the housing crisis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As rents continue to rise across Lexington, some groups are now thinking outside the box when it comes to finding a solution to affordable housing. A handful of developers, community groups and non-profit owners heard about some lesser-known funding opportunities Monday night. The city of Lexington has a little under $5 million in federal funding for grants for those looking for ways to address the housing crisis in the city. From developers focused on moderate and low-income renters to non-profits that serve those in need. Even a few unexpected groups are looking to develop in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

10 Fayette County school buses vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone vandalized 10 Fayette County school buses during the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. FCPS says the buses were parked at the Liberty bus garage. School officials did not specify just how the buses were damaged, but they do say crews are assessing everything...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71. An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
501
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy