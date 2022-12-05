Read full article on original website
Governor's energy relief plan suffers setback
A plan by Gov. Janet Mills to deliver $474 million in emergency energy relief to Mainers this winter was passed in the House on Wednesday but defeated in the Senate amid Republican opposition on procedural grounds. After passing the House on a 125-16 vote with overwhelming bipartisan support, the bill...
$4M in grants to broaden broadband in 26 communities, tribal areas
The Maine Connectivity Authority has awarded 26 grants to community, regional and tribal organizations to help deploy, sustain and maximize the benefits of broadband infrastructure in all state regions. Competitive grants totaling more than $4 million will provide technical assistance and other services that support community-driven broadband solutions. Each partner...
Mission accomplished: Island health director retiring after two decades
When Maine Seacoast Mission was preparing to send its telemedicine ship out to five islands in early 2021 to conduct its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the mission’s island health services director, Sharon Daley, was paying close attention to the logistics. “We have to have an accurate count for each...
