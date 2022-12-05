Read full article on original website
No new COVID deaths in West Virginia Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No new COVID deaths were reported in West Virginia Thursday. The death toll remains at 7,363.
Michigan St. 67, Penn St. 58
MICHIGAN ST. (6-4) Hauser 5-10 2-2 12, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Akins 2-6 1-2 7, Hoggard 8-16 6-6 23, Walker 6-15 0-1 14, Brooks 2-6 0-0 5, Kohler 3-6 0-0 6, Holloman 0-0 0-0 0, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-11 67.
Illinois St. 87, E. Michigan 81
E. MICHIGAN (2-8) Bates 2-6 3-5 9, Geeter 5-8 3-4 13, Jihad 2-3 0-0 6, Acuff 5-10 2-2 14, Farrakhan 4-14 2-2 10, Lovejoy 4-6 2-2 11, Golson 4-4 1-2 9, Rice 0-0 4-5 4, Billingsley 2-5 1-3 5, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-25 81.
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Cleveland State 61-42
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Cleveland State 61-42 on Wednesday night. Banks was 5 of 17 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Bonnies (6-3). Chad Venning added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kyrell Luc was 4 of 13 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Fresno St. 65, CS Northridge 56
CS NORTHRIDGE (2-6) Tucker 3-10 1-1 7, Allen-Eikens 9-13 0-2 20, Bostick 2-8 2-2 6, Igbanugo 2-8 2-4 8, Wright 4-10 2-2 13, Okereke 1-3 0-0 2, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 7-11 56.
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
