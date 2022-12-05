Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Kansas City Star
SportsBeat KC podcast: Are the Kansas City Chiefs the AFC’s best team?
This KC Star podcast weighs in on the Chiefs, who have struggled against other AFC division leaders this season.
Report: Dan Snyder allowed Commanders' toxic culture, NFL aided cover-up
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a congressional inquiry, claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
