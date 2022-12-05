(Red Oak) -- Plans for a potential storage facility in Montgomery County received a boost from county officials Tuesday morning. By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved an ordinance amending the county's zoning map. The amendment cover the rezoning of property at 2663 U Avenue in Villisca from R-Residential to C-Commercial. Joshua Kendrick requested the rezoning in order to place a storage structure at that location. Board members approved the amendment with two stipulations. One entails the installation of privacy screening along a fence next to a neighboring property. During a public hearing, Larry Abraham, who lives near the proposed storage structure, questioned whether a tarp would be placed along the fence to block out vehicle lights. Kendrick says it would be considered.

