Shen library boasts increased circulation, visitors
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Public Library continues to recover from the COVID-induced shutdown of 2020. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the library's annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Library Director Carrie Falk's report indicates total circulation--including digital materials--was up from 47,133 in 2021 to 60,471 this year. Moreover, the number of visitors grew from 27,545 last year to 42,286 this year. Falk says more people are returning to the library.
Silvius applauds efforts to re-ignite work on former middle school project
(Red Oak) -- It's been a long road, but Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius is optimistic about seeing through a renovation project intended to spur affordable housing in the community. Work began on the former Red Oak Middle School building in March 2020 to renovate the building into the Prairie...
Mills County nears county attorney appointment
(Glenwood) -- Mills County's search for new county attorney is expected to end next week. No action was taken at the county's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. But, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board is expected to appoint an applicant for the position at next week's meeting. The individual selected would succeed Naeda Elliott, who resigned last month--though she was the top votegetter in the November general elections.
Southwest Iowa Families holds groundbreaking for Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda-based non-profit has officially broken ground on its new $3 million facility. At a special groundbreaking ceremony on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, staff, administration, and board members of Southwest Iowa Families, along with Clarinda City officials, broke ground at 117 West Main Street in downtown Clarinda where the non-profit's new 9,000 square-foot Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center will soon sit. Bernie Wagoner is the clinic's director. Wagoner tells KMA News it was a surreal experience to finally see the dirt work for the new building.
Montgomery County board backs Villisca property rezoning
(Red Oak) -- Plans for a potential storage facility in Montgomery County received a boost from county officials Tuesday morning. By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved an ordinance amending the county's zoning map. The amendment cover the rezoning of property at 2663 U Avenue in Villisca from R-Residential to C-Commercial. Joshua Kendrick requested the rezoning in order to place a storage structure at that location. Board members approved the amendment with two stipulations. One entails the installation of privacy screening along a fence next to a neighboring property. During a public hearing, Larry Abraham, who lives near the proposed storage structure, questioned whether a tarp would be placed along the fence to block out vehicle lights. Kendrick says it would be considered.
Nishna Productions plans housing for GRC client influx
(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients. Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.
Page County board hears formal request to adopt ordinance regulating hazardous liquid pipelines
(Clarinda) -- Residents have formally requested Page County officials to adopt an ordinance regarding hazardous liquid pipelines in the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors had a discussion with Marty Maher, a Mills County resident who owns land near Imogene in Page County. The debate comes after other counties in KMAland, including Shelby County, adopted an ordinance, while others, such as Montgomery County, have entertained the idea. Maher presented the board with a petition that had been in circulation for the past nine days, urging the county to move swiftly with an ordinance that could regulate proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the county.
New Nebraska City commissioners take oaths
(Nebraska City) -- Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting marked the changing of the guard. Two new commissioners took their seats on the council, having been elected in last month's general elections. Cole Sharp succeeds Gloria Glover as the city's finance and treasury commissioner, while Joe Chaney replaces Vic Johns as roads and public projects commissioner. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says both new commissioners prepared for their positions following their elections.
Vacanti tabbed for interim Red Oak city administrator, city clerk duties
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally approved an interim plan for its top city administrative positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Al Vacanti Municipal Services and a resolution to utilize the agreement for the interim city clerk and city administrator positions. The approval came after the retirements of long-time City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton last month and after City Attorney Bri Sorensen assisted in adjusting the agreement to better fit the city's needs. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the timing of the openings posed a great need for an interim solution while they conduct their job search.
Shonna S. Rakes, 43, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Shonna unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Larry Miller, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Memorials:May be given in his name. Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Marian A. McIntire, 88 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Marian passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mildred Walter, age 94, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Mildred passed away early Tuesday morning at the Creston Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
Helen C. Schilling, 101, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Iowa Department For The Blind. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:At a later date - Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, IA. Notes:Helen passed away on Monday evening, December 5, 2022,...
Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Creston's DeGonia excited to grow running, wrestling skills at NIACC
(Creston) -- Riley DeGonia's passion for running and desire to learn about wrestling opened up a college opportunity for her, and she took it. DeGonia will run cross country and wrestle at North Iowa Area Community College next year. "I made this decision because I want to improve myself as...
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
William A. Wood, 75 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Clinton L. Durham, 86, Ravenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Memorials: St. Francis Foundation-Cardiac Equipment. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
