West Virginia State

WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No new COVID deaths were reported in West Virginia Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia airport lands $700K in matching state grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The airport in West Virginia’s capital city has landed more than $700,000 in state grant to match federal money for projects to improve the facility’s runway. The state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities says a $646,700 grant will match a $12.4 million federal...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Area families still getting hit hard by flu, RSV

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It is officially cold and flu season, and the local area had been hit pretty hard, with emergency rooms and urgent care centers packed with patients seeking relief. Although West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources secretary Bill Crouch says respiratory viruses seem to...
WVNews

Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Cleveland State 61-42

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Cleveland State 61-42 on Wednesday night. Banks was 5 of 17 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Bonnies (6-3). Chad Venning added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kyrell Luc was 4 of 13 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Illinois St. 87, E. Michigan 81

E. MICHIGAN (2-8) Bates 2-6 3-5 9, Geeter 5-8 3-4 13, Jihad 2-3 0-0 6, Acuff 5-10 2-2 14, Farrakhan 4-14 2-2 10, Lovejoy 4-6 2-2 11, Golson 4-4 1-2 9, Rice 0-0 4-5 4, Billingsley 2-5 1-3 5, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-25 81.
ILLINOIS STATE
WVNews

Fresno St. 65, CS Northridge 56

CS NORTHRIDGE (2-6) Tucker 3-10 1-1 7, Allen-Eikens 9-13 0-2 20, Bostick 2-8 2-2 6, Igbanugo 2-8 2-4 8, Wright 4-10 2-2 13, Okereke 1-3 0-0 2, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 7-11 56.
FRESNO, CA

