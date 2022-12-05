Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
No new COVID deaths in West Virginia Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No new COVID deaths were reported in West Virginia Thursday. The death toll remains at 7,363.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No new COVID deaths were reported in West Virginia Thursday.
WVNews
West Virginia airport lands $700K in matching state grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The airport in West Virginia’s capital city has landed more than $700,000 in state grant to match federal money for projects to improve the facility’s runway. The state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities says a $646,700 grant will match a $12.4 million federal...
WVNews
Area families still getting hit hard by flu, RSV
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It is officially cold and flu season, and the local area had been hit pretty hard, with emergency rooms and urgent care centers packed with patients seeking relief. Although West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources secretary Bill Crouch says respiratory viruses seem to...
WVNews
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Cleveland State 61-42
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Cleveland State 61-42 on Wednesday night. Banks was 5 of 17 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Bonnies (6-3). Chad Venning added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kyrell Luc was 4 of 13 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.
WVNews
Illinois St. 87, E. Michigan 81
E. MICHIGAN (2-8) Bates 2-6 3-5 9, Geeter 5-8 3-4 13, Jihad 2-3 0-0 6, Acuff 5-10 2-2 14, Farrakhan 4-14 2-2 10, Lovejoy 4-6 2-2 11, Golson 4-4 1-2 9, Rice 0-0 4-5 4, Billingsley 2-5 1-3 5, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-25 81.
WVNews
Fresno St. 65, CS Northridge 56
CS NORTHRIDGE (2-6) Tucker 3-10 1-1 7, Allen-Eikens 9-13 0-2 20, Bostick 2-8 2-2 6, Igbanugo 2-8 2-4 8, Wright 4-10 2-2 13, Okereke 1-3 0-0 2, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 7-11 56.
Comments / 0