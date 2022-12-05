Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s...
Report: Dan Snyder allowed Commanders' toxic culture, NFL aided cover-up
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a congressional inquiry, claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Women's basketball world shares relief as Brittney Griner heads home
Those who have who have worked with Mercury center Brittney Griner throughout her basketball career expressed relief and gratitude that she is headed home to her family.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 76, Tulsa 72
DETROIT (5-5) Anderson 2-6 2-2 7, Liddell 9-20 9-13 27, Davis 8-20 2-2 23, Oliver 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 0-5 3-4 3, Moss 3-6 0-1 6, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Tankersley 0-1 2-2 2, LeGreair 0-0 1-2 1, Koka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 19-26 76. TULSA (2-6) Dalger 3-10...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Thursday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's games.
Porterville Recorder
Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 125, Phoenix 98
BOSTON (125) Tatum 9-19 4-6 25, Williams 6-6 0-0 14, Griffin 3-6 0-0 9, Brown 9-24 5-5 25, Smart 2-5 0-0 4, Hauser 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 6-6 0-0 12, Brogdon 7-9 0-0 16, Pritchard 2-5 2-2 7, White 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 49-101 11-13 125.
Porterville Recorder
Vanderbilt 75, Pittsburgh 74
PITTSBURGH (6-4) Hugley 2-5 3-4 8, Burton 4-10 2-4 10, Cummings 6-9 3-3 18, Elliott 7-11 0-0 20, Hinson 4-13 4-7 14, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0, Federiko 1-1 2-3 4, Santos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 14-21 74. VANDERBILT (5-4) Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Robbins 5-12 3-4 14, Stute 4-8...
Porterville Recorder
Drake 78, Omaha 65
OMAHA (3-7) Arop 0-8 0-0 0, F.Fidler 4-9 2-2 10, Sutton 7-15 2-2 16, Osburn 2-5 0-0 5, White 7-12 2-2 18, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Jungers 4-7 0-0 10, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-6 65. DRAKE (8-1) Brodie 5-8 7-8 17, Penn 5-7...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 124, Golden State 123
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Thompson 4-11, Poole 4-13, Moody 2-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, J.Green 1-3, Kuminga 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Jerome 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Thompson 3, Kuminga, Looney). Turnovers: 14 (Poole 6, DiVincenzo 2, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney).
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 115, Washington 111
WASHINGTON (111) Avdija 4-8 2-3 10, Kuzma 8-18 3-4 21, Porzingis 8-17 12-16 28, Kispert 4-8 0-0 10, Morris 7-13 1-1 17, Gibson 2-3 0-2 5, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 4-4 2-3 10, Barton 2-7 0-0 6, Goodwin 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 41-84 20-29 111. CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 11-21...
Porterville Recorder
Washington St. 69, Portland 63
WASHINGTON ST. (7-1) Motuga 2-5 0-0 6, Murekatete 6-14 2-2 14, Leger-Walker 5-8 4-4 15, Teder 5-10 0-0 13, Wallack 1-6 0-0 3, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 1-3 2-2 4, Tuhina 4-6 4-4 12, Totals 25-54 12-12 69. PORTLAND (5-5) Cochrane 4-6 2-2 10, Fowler...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115
INDIANA (115) Hield 9-15 1-1 26, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 9, Turner 8-11 3-4 23, Haliburton 9-14 3-3 26, Nembhard 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-16 3-6 14, Brissett 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-81 18-24 115.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 78, S. Utah 48
S. UTAH (3-6) Jensen 3-12 4-4 10, Williamson 4-6 0-0 8, Ballena 6-14 3-3 16, Daugherty 5-15 0-0 10, Lord 1-5 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Tronnier 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 9-9 48. COLORADO (8-2) Vonleh 6-12 0-0 12, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, Formann...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 104, Detroit 98
DETROIT (98) Bogdanovic 1-8 2-2 5, Stewart 3-8 2-2 10, Bagley III 0-4 0-0 0, Ivey 4-10 2-4 12, K.Hayes 8-17 0-0 17, Bey 9-17 2-2 25, Knox II 1-6 0-0 3, Duren 5-5 2-2 12, Burks 4-10 3-4 14, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 35-90 13-16 98.
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 66, NEW MEXICO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .381, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Washington 4-7, Feit 3-4, Gordon 3-8, Pinson 2-10, Beck 1-2, Bradley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington 2). Turnovers: 11 (Pinson 5, Beck 3, Feit, Gordon, Odunewu). Steals: 10 (Pinson 3, Beck 2, Gordon 2, Washington...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 82, LINCOLN (PA) 55
LINCOLN (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .368, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Williams 2-5, Garita 1-1, Sorber 1-1, Young 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Neverdon 0-1, Toha 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland 2, Garita). Turnovers: 17 (Cleveland 4, Williams 4, Hudson 3, Coates-Sinues, Garita, Lett,...
Comments / 0