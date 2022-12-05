ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12

1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s...
Detroit 76, Tulsa 72

DETROIT (5-5) Anderson 2-6 2-2 7, Liddell 9-20 9-13 27, Davis 8-20 2-2 23, Oliver 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 0-5 3-4 3, Moss 3-6 0-1 6, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Tankersley 0-1 2-2 2, LeGreair 0-0 1-2 1, Koka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 19-26 76. TULSA (2-6) Dalger 3-10...
Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
Boston 125, Phoenix 98

BOSTON (125) Tatum 9-19 4-6 25, Williams 6-6 0-0 14, Griffin 3-6 0-0 9, Brown 9-24 5-5 25, Smart 2-5 0-0 4, Hauser 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 6-6 0-0 12, Brogdon 7-9 0-0 16, Pritchard 2-5 2-2 7, White 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 49-101 11-13 125.
Vanderbilt 75, Pittsburgh 74

PITTSBURGH (6-4) Hugley 2-5 3-4 8, Burton 4-10 2-4 10, Cummings 6-9 3-3 18, Elliott 7-11 0-0 20, Hinson 4-13 4-7 14, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0, Federiko 1-1 2-3 4, Santos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 14-21 74. VANDERBILT (5-4) Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Robbins 5-12 3-4 14, Stute 4-8...
Drake 78, Omaha 65

OMAHA (3-7) Arop 0-8 0-0 0, F.Fidler 4-9 2-2 10, Sutton 7-15 2-2 16, Osburn 2-5 0-0 5, White 7-12 2-2 18, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Jungers 4-7 0-0 10, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-6 65. DRAKE (8-1) Brodie 5-8 7-8 17, Penn 5-7...
Utah 124, Golden State 123

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Thompson 4-11, Poole 4-13, Moody 2-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, J.Green 1-3, Kuminga 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Jerome 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Thompson 3, Kuminga, Looney). Turnovers: 14 (Poole 6, DiVincenzo 2, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney).
Chicago 115, Washington 111

WASHINGTON (111) Avdija 4-8 2-3 10, Kuzma 8-18 3-4 21, Porzingis 8-17 12-16 28, Kispert 4-8 0-0 10, Morris 7-13 1-1 17, Gibson 2-3 0-2 5, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 4-4 2-3 10, Barton 2-7 0-0 6, Goodwin 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 41-84 20-29 111. CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 11-21...
Washington St. 69, Portland 63

WASHINGTON ST. (7-1) Motuga 2-5 0-0 6, Murekatete 6-14 2-2 14, Leger-Walker 5-8 4-4 15, Teder 5-10 0-0 13, Wallack 1-6 0-0 3, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 1-3 2-2 4, Tuhina 4-6 4-4 12, Totals 25-54 12-12 69. PORTLAND (5-5) Cochrane 4-6 2-2 10, Fowler...
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115

INDIANA (115) Hield 9-15 1-1 26, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 9, Turner 8-11 3-4 23, Haliburton 9-14 3-3 26, Nembhard 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-16 3-6 14, Brissett 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-81 18-24 115.
Colorado 78, S. Utah 48

S. UTAH (3-6) Jensen 3-12 4-4 10, Williamson 4-6 0-0 8, Ballena 6-14 3-3 16, Daugherty 5-15 0-0 10, Lord 1-5 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Tronnier 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 9-9 48. COLORADO (8-2) Vonleh 6-12 0-0 12, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, Formann...
New Orleans 104, Detroit 98

DETROIT (98) Bogdanovic 1-8 2-2 5, Stewart 3-8 2-2 10, Bagley III 0-4 0-0 0, Ivey 4-10 2-4 12, K.Hayes 8-17 0-0 17, Bey 9-17 2-2 25, Knox II 1-6 0-0 3, Duren 5-5 2-2 12, Burks 4-10 3-4 14, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 35-90 13-16 98.
SANTA CLARA 66, NEW MEXICO STATE 65

Percentages: FG .381, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Washington 4-7, Feit 3-4, Gordon 3-8, Pinson 2-10, Beck 1-2, Bradley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington 2). Turnovers: 11 (Pinson 5, Beck 3, Feit, Gordon, Odunewu). Steals: 10 (Pinson 3, Beck 2, Gordon 2, Washington...
SETON HALL 82, LINCOLN (PA) 55

LINCOLN (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .368, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Williams 2-5, Garita 1-1, Sorber 1-1, Young 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Neverdon 0-1, Toha 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland 2, Garita). Turnovers: 17 (Cleveland 4, Williams 4, Hudson 3, Coates-Sinues, Garita, Lett,...
