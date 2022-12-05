Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
St. John's Catholic Prep 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
SAINT MARY'S 66, MISSOURI STATE 46
Percentages: FG .362, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mason 2-2, C.Moore 2-5, Graham 1-2, Clay 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 3, Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 11 (Clay 3, Mason 3, Carper 2, K.Moore 2,...
TEXAS TECH 78, NICHOLLS STATE 71
Percentages: FG .419, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jones 4-9, Huffman 2-4, Thomas 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, White 0-1, Terrell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 2, Nelson, Terrell, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Littles 3, Nelson 3, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Terrell, Thomas, White). Steals:...
SETON HALL 82, LINCOLN (PA) 55
LINCOLN (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .368, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Williams 2-5, Garita 1-1, Sorber 1-1, Young 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Neverdon 0-1, Toha 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland 2, Garita). Turnovers: 17 (Cleveland 4, Williams 4, Hudson 3, Coates-Sinues, Garita, Lett,...
HAMPTON 66, LOYOLA (MD) 61
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Kuzemka 4-5, Jones 4-9, Andrews 2-4, Perry 2-6, Brennan 0-1, Faure 0-1, Alexander 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Faure 2, Jones 2, Alexander, Andrews, Dike). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzemka 4, Alexander 3, Andrews 3, Dike...
Kentucky 80, Minnesota 74
KENTUCKY (7-1) Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 7-14 2-2 18, Green 5-15 0-0 11, Scherr 2-5 2-2 6, Walker 6-16 7-8 19, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 4, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 8-14 0-3 16, Russell 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 31-68 14-19 80.
No. 14 Indiana 81, Nebraska 65
NEBRASKA (6-4) Gary 1-6 2-2 4, Walker 5-7 1-4 11, Bandoumel 5-11 0-0 13, Tominaga 5-11 0-0 11, Wilcher 7-13 6-6 22, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Breidenbach 0-3 0-0 0, Keita 1-1 0-0 2, Hoiberg 0-0 2-2 2, Kojenets 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-14 65.
FRESNO STATE 65, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wright 3-7, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Igbanugo 2-7, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Bostick 6, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Okereke, Slaymaker, Wright). Steals: 8 (Igbanugo 2, Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke, Slaymaker, Tucker, Wright). Technical Fouls:...
ARIZONA STATE 75, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .435, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Horne 4-6, Dev.Cambridge 3-4, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Collins 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Des.Cambridge, Gaffney, Washington). Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Horne 2, Nunez 2, Brennan, Washington). Steals: 8...
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115
INDIANA (115) Hield 9-15 1-1 26, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 9, Turner 8-11 3-4 23, Haliburton 9-14 3-3 26, Nembhard 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-16 3-6 14, Brissett 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-81 18-24 115.
DRAKE 78, OMAHA 65
Percentages: FG .450, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Jungers 2-3, White 2-4, Osburn 1-2, Arop 0-2, Sutton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brougham 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Sutton). Turnovers: 10 (Arop 3, F.Fidler 3, White 2, Marshall, Osburn). Steals: 3 (Arop 2, Osburn). Technical Fouls:...
