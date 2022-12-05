ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man fires gun from roof, authorities discover drugs inside home

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc1T5_0jXsQbUa00

Naples, FL - A man who shot his neighbor from his roof during an argument was arrested after deputies discovered deadly amounts of drugs inside of his Southwest Florida residence.

Collier County deputies arrested 40-year-old Dana Barrett Lettieri after responding to a report of a person shot on Eucalyptus Lane in North Naples.

Responding deputies found a victim bleeding from the neck from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, identified as Dana Barrett Lettieri, was located by police on his roof.

Investigators determined Lettieri shot the victim during a dispute.

Deputies searched Lettieri and found weapons and drugs in his possession.

A search of Lettieri’s North Naples home resulted in police finding a pellet rifle, heroin, marijuana, assorted narcotic paraphernalia, and large amounts of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Lettieri was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The victim's condition remains unknown.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero. The pair entered the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive Suite 113 and stole over $1,400 worth of products after distracting the cashier, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you...
ESTERO, FL
NBC 2

One dead in Lehigh Acres car crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One person is dead after a car crash in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon. Officers received a call at around 4:20 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Greenbriar Blvd & Lakeridge Blvd. Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Tuesday night at Collier Boulevard and I-75 in Naples. Fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:55 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is...
NAPLES, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy