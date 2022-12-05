Florida man fires gun from roof, authorities discover drugs inside home

Naples, FL - A man who shot his neighbor from his roof during an argument was arrested after deputies discovered deadly amounts of drugs inside of his Southwest Florida residence.

Collier County deputies arrested 40-year-old Dana Barrett Lettieri after responding to a report of a person shot on Eucalyptus Lane in North Naples.

Responding deputies found a victim bleeding from the neck from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, identified as Dana Barrett Lettieri, was located by police on his roof.

Investigators determined Lettieri shot the victim during a dispute.

Deputies searched Lettieri and found weapons and drugs in his possession.

A search of Lettieri’s North Naples home resulted in police finding a pellet rifle, heroin, marijuana, assorted narcotic paraphernalia, and large amounts of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Lettieri was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The victim's condition remains unknown.