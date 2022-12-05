ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ARIZONA STATE 75, SMU 57

Percentages: FG .435, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Horne 4-6, Dev.Cambridge 3-4, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Collins 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Des.Cambridge, Gaffney, Washington). Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Horne 2, Nunez 2, Brennan, Washington). Steals: 8...
TEMPE, AZ
USC 64, CAL STATE FULLERTON 50

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .328, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wrightsell 3-7, San Antonio 1-2, Carper 1-3, Panov 1-3, Wade 0-1, Harris 0-3, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Panov, San Antonio). Turnovers: 17 (Harris 5, Jones 4, Lee 2, San Antonio 2,...
FULLERTON, CA
SACRAMENTO STATE 87, DENVER 85, OT

Percentages: FG .508, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bruner 2-10, Mullins 1-2, Tainamo 1-3, Lukic 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Sanders, Tainamo). Turnovers: 14 (Bruner 4, Corbett 4, Kisunas 4, Lukic 2). Steals: 5 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SANTA CLARA 66, NEW MEXICO STATE 65

Percentages: FG .381, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Washington 4-7, Feit 3-4, Gordon 3-8, Pinson 2-10, Beck 1-2, Bradley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington 2). Turnovers: 11 (Pinson 5, Beck 3, Feit, Gordon, Odunewu). Steals: 10 (Pinson 3, Beck 2, Gordon 2, Washington...
LAS CRUCES, NM
TEXAS TECH 78, NICHOLLS STATE 71

Percentages: FG .419, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jones 4-9, Huffman 2-4, Thomas 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, White 0-1, Terrell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 2, Nelson, Terrell, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Littles 3, Nelson 3, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Terrell, Thomas, White). Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
SAINT MARY'S 66, MISSOURI STATE 46

Percentages: FG .362, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mason 2-2, C.Moore 2-5, Graham 1-2, Clay 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 3, Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 11 (Clay 3, Mason 3, Carper 2, K.Moore 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Drake 78, Omaha 65

OMAHA (3-7) Arop 0-8 0-0 0, F.Fidler 4-9 2-2 10, Sutton 7-15 2-2 16, Osburn 2-5 0-0 5, White 7-12 2-2 18, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Jungers 4-7 0-0 10, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-6 65. DRAKE (8-1) Brodie 5-8 7-8 17, Penn 5-7...
OMAHA, NE
FRESNO STATE 65, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 56

Percentages: FG .404, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wright 3-7, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Igbanugo 2-7, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Bostick 6, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Okereke, Slaymaker, Wright). Steals: 8 (Igbanugo 2, Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke, Slaymaker, Tucker, Wright). Technical Fouls:...
FRESNO, CA
EASTERN WASHINGTON 50, CALIFORNIA 48

Percentages: FG .385, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Jones 2-3, Allegri 2-8, Coward 1-2, Davis 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Price 0-1, Erikstrup 0-3, Venters 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Price). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, Venters 3, Allegri 2, Jones 2, Erikstrup, Magnuson). Steals: 9 (Davis...
BERKELEY, CA
CLEMSON 80, TOWSON 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake). Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CLEMSON, SC
SETON HALL 82, LINCOLN (PA) 55

LINCOLN (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .368, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Williams 2-5, Garita 1-1, Sorber 1-1, Young 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Neverdon 0-1, Toha 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland 2, Garita). Turnovers: 17 (Cleveland 4, Williams 4, Hudson 3, Coates-Sinues, Garita, Lett,...
LINCOLN, CA
No. 24 Kansas St. 72, UMKC 45

UMKC (3-6) Ewell 5-9 4-5 14, Stafford 5-14 2-2 13, Ugass 3-5 1-2 7, Winslow 0-2 0-0 0, St. Andre 3-11 0-0 6, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-7 0-0 0, Mullens 0-1 2-2 2, Murphy 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 17-50 10-13 45. KANSAS ST. (9-1) Shematsi 1-6 0-0 3,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Colorado 78, S. Utah 48

S. UTAH (3-6) Jensen 3-12 4-4 10, Williamson 4-6 0-0 8, Ballena 6-14 3-3 16, Daugherty 5-15 0-0 10, Lord 1-5 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Tronnier 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 9-9 48. COLORADO (8-2) Vonleh 6-12 0-0 12, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, Formann...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115

INDIANA (115) Hield 9-15 1-1 26, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 9, Turner 8-11 3-4 23, Haliburton 9-14 3-3 26, Nembhard 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-16 3-6 14, Brissett 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-81 18-24 115.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12

1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
ARIZONA STATE
Kentucky 80, Minnesota 74

KENTUCKY (7-1) Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 7-14 2-2 18, Green 5-15 0-0 11, Scherr 2-5 2-2 6, Walker 6-16 7-8 19, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 4, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 8-14 0-3 16, Russell 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 31-68 14-19 80.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

