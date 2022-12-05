Read full article on original website
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
ARIZONA STATE 75, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .435, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Horne 4-6, Dev.Cambridge 3-4, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Collins 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Des.Cambridge, Gaffney, Washington). Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Horne 2, Nunez 2, Brennan, Washington). Steals: 8...
USC 64, CAL STATE FULLERTON 50
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .328, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wrightsell 3-7, San Antonio 1-2, Carper 1-3, Panov 1-3, Wade 0-1, Harris 0-3, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Panov, San Antonio). Turnovers: 17 (Harris 5, Jones 4, Lee 2, San Antonio 2,...
Former Glasgow High School star Tanner Bowles kick-starts UK football’s OL makeover
Kentucky football’s quest for offensive line help in the transfer portal has started with a former Bluegrass State high school standout.
Ohio State's Gene Smith Soliciting “Additional Support” For NIL Collectives
"We are committed to supporting our current and future student-athletes while building strong, competitive programs."
SACRAMENTO STATE 87, DENVER 85, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bruner 2-10, Mullins 1-2, Tainamo 1-3, Lukic 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Sanders, Tainamo). Turnovers: 14 (Bruner 4, Corbett 4, Kisunas 4, Lukic 2). Steals: 5 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
SANTA CLARA 66, NEW MEXICO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .381, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Washington 4-7, Feit 3-4, Gordon 3-8, Pinson 2-10, Beck 1-2, Bradley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington 2). Turnovers: 11 (Pinson 5, Beck 3, Feit, Gordon, Odunewu). Steals: 10 (Pinson 3, Beck 2, Gordon 2, Washington...
TEXAS TECH 78, NICHOLLS STATE 71
Percentages: FG .419, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jones 4-9, Huffman 2-4, Thomas 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, White 0-1, Terrell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 2, Nelson, Terrell, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Littles 3, Nelson 3, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Terrell, Thomas, White). Steals:...
SAINT MARY'S 66, MISSOURI STATE 46
Percentages: FG .362, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mason 2-2, C.Moore 2-5, Graham 1-2, Clay 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 3, Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 11 (Clay 3, Mason 3, Carper 2, K.Moore 2,...
Drake 78, Omaha 65
OMAHA (3-7) Arop 0-8 0-0 0, F.Fidler 4-9 2-2 10, Sutton 7-15 2-2 16, Osburn 2-5 0-0 5, White 7-12 2-2 18, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Jungers 4-7 0-0 10, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-6 65. DRAKE (8-1) Brodie 5-8 7-8 17, Penn 5-7...
FRESNO STATE 65, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wright 3-7, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Igbanugo 2-7, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Bostick 6, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Okereke, Slaymaker, Wright). Steals: 8 (Igbanugo 2, Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke, Slaymaker, Tucker, Wright). Technical Fouls:...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 50, CALIFORNIA 48
Percentages: FG .385, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Jones 2-3, Allegri 2-8, Coward 1-2, Davis 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Price 0-1, Erikstrup 0-3, Venters 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Price). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, Venters 3, Allegri 2, Jones 2, Erikstrup, Magnuson). Steals: 9 (Davis...
CLEMSON 80, TOWSON 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake). Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
SETON HALL 82, LINCOLN (PA) 55
LINCOLN (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .368, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Williams 2-5, Garita 1-1, Sorber 1-1, Young 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Neverdon 0-1, Toha 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland 2, Garita). Turnovers: 17 (Cleveland 4, Williams 4, Hudson 3, Coates-Sinues, Garita, Lett,...
No. 24 Kansas St. 72, UMKC 45
UMKC (3-6) Ewell 5-9 4-5 14, Stafford 5-14 2-2 13, Ugass 3-5 1-2 7, Winslow 0-2 0-0 0, St. Andre 3-11 0-0 6, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-7 0-0 0, Mullens 0-1 2-2 2, Murphy 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 17-50 10-13 45. KANSAS ST. (9-1) Shematsi 1-6 0-0 3,...
Colorado 78, S. Utah 48
S. UTAH (3-6) Jensen 3-12 4-4 10, Williamson 4-6 0-0 8, Ballena 6-14 3-3 16, Daugherty 5-15 0-0 10, Lord 1-5 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Tronnier 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 9-9 48. COLORADO (8-2) Vonleh 6-12 0-0 12, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, Formann...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s...
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115
INDIANA (115) Hield 9-15 1-1 26, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 9, Turner 8-11 3-4 23, Haliburton 9-14 3-3 26, Nembhard 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-16 3-6 14, Brissett 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-81 18-24 115.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
Kentucky 80, Minnesota 74
KENTUCKY (7-1) Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 7-14 2-2 18, Green 5-15 0-0 11, Scherr 2-5 2-2 6, Walker 6-16 7-8 19, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 4, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 8-14 0-3 16, Russell 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 31-68 14-19 80.
