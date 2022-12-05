Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Purchases New Office Headquarters in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Tonney Insley and Chris Peek, snior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have settled on 105 N. Dulany Avenue in Fruitland. The 8,200-square-foot office/warehouse property will become the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity offices are currently located next to the Habitat Restore on Isabella...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
WBOC
Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club
Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December
SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.
Cape Gazette
Custom Mechanical donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Deck, Owner of Custom Mechanical, in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Since 1981, Custom Mechanical has been a business serving the coastal communities of...
WBOC
Sussex County Carolers, Groups Collect 13,300 Food Items to Date for Community
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown on Monday evening for the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle event to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate. Organizers at the end of Monday night’s event announced that Caroling on The Circle has so far...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WBOC
Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
WBOC
Frustration Builds Over Decision to Scrap Plans for a Worcester County Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to cancel the land purchase for a potential sports complex in Berlin. The commissioners also added language that prohibits the county from being involved in any future sports complex in Worcester County. There was definitely some disappointment following those...
oceancity.com
New Year in Ocean City 2022/2023
Why not start the year out in your happy place and maybe your whole year will be that way too? We’ve put together some suggestions of places to stay and places to go for New Year in Ocean City. NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP AT THE RESIDENCE INN OCEAN...
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Delaware area. Top brands for gifting – such as Bath & Body Works, J.Crew | Crewcuts Factory and American Eagle Outfitters – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company host Christmas parade
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer and in Rehoboth Beach they’re hosting their annual Christmas parade. Rehoboth’s Hometown Christmas parade is put on by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Sussex Dance Academy handed out candy canes and danced in the parade as well.
Community Block Grant program seeking applicants
At a recent City Council meeting, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development and Housing Department, spoke about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a program offered to low income residents for home repairs. Nauman explained that the program would award more than $2 million to Kent and Sussex County on a competitive basis. “One requirement of the program ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown
A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
Under pressure, DNREC scraps Cape Henlopen restaurant plan
Delaware’s famous Cape Henlopen State Park will not be the site of a new oceanfront restaurant, officials announced Monday. The decision came after weeks of public outcry, including protests, op-eds in local papers and an organized campaign with yard signs that read, “No restaurant on dunes.” In a press release, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Visit These Delaware Eateries for Festive Holiday Food & Drinks
Celebrate the holidays with festive food and drinks like peppermint espresso martinis, latkes, sweets and more at these restaurants in and around Delaware. At Centreville Cafe, holiday dining is taking on extra sparkle this year. With a new liquor license in hand, owners Vince and Elizabeth Moro are serving such seasonal sippers as espresso candy cane martinis garnished with fresh greenery.
