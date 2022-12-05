Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Lights in The Woodlands Area 2022
It’s December and the Christmas lights are up! Discover spectacular Christmas light displays right here in The Woodlands area, and experience the magic and wonder of Christmas this season. The list and map are continually updated as new light displays are submitted, so be sure to check back often!
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT COLLECTS DONATIONS FOR CUBS CLOSET
A Brenham Middle School student is giving back to Brenham ISD families. Fifth grader Khloe Leasure wanted to find a way to help her community, so she decided to collect travel-size toiletries to donate to Brenham ISD’s Cubs Closet, a clothing and toiletry resource for those in need. With...
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS FOOD DRIVE, HOLIDAY EVENTS
It will be a packed program for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) edition of the KWHI Community Corner, as four guests will be on to discuss events coming up this week. Carl Prihoda, an organizer for the Food for Families Food Drive, will talk about Wednesday’s food drive, which includes a drop-off location at the Washington County Expo in Brenham.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST BHS CHOIR DIRECTOR
Brenham High School’s Choir Director will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Amanda Seymour will discuss the choir’s Christmas concert tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the Brenham High School Auditorium, as well as other choir events. The Roundtable can be heard...
fox26houston.com
Willis neighborhood raises money to thank FedEx driver for going extra mile to protect Christmas deliveries
WILLIS, Texas - 'Tis the season for receiving lots of packages at your front doorstep and crossing your fingers, it's still there when you get home. One FedEx delivery driver is getting high praise for going the extra mile to protect those packages. When Ashton Sedita opened her Ring doorbell...
cw39.com
Should you keep fallen leaves in your yard?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Even though it’s the Christmas season, autumn is still here and leaves are continuing to fall across the state, building up and around our homes and yards. Fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone but can also become a wildfire...
kwhi.com
KWHI CELEBRATING 75TH ANNIVERSARY
KWHI is celebrating 75 years on the air. This Thursday, a ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. to mark the 75th anniversary of KWHI, which signed on the air for the first time on May 8, 1947. After the ribbon cutting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce,...
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
ONLY ON ABC13: Spring ISD looking into claim that stranger tried to lure 14-year-old
Only ABC13 went to the Spring neighborhood where a family says a stranger holding a rag went after a 14-year-old who had just gotten off the school bus.
kwhi.com
TWO SPECIAL EVENTS COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER IN 2023
Tickets are on sale starting today (Monday) for two unique events next year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at the Historic Simon Theatre on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m., while Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering will play on Sunday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
Dannini moving to new location in The Woodlands Dec. 15
Dannini is moving from Market Street to Ashlane Way. (Courtesy Dannini) Luxury jewelry store Dannini is moving from its former location at Market Street to 8008 Ashlane Way, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. The new location will officially open Dec. 15, and it will continue to offer collections of hand-crafted and custom jewelry, according to the owners. 832-228-8228. www.dannini.com.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Huge Lottery Win
One more top prize is left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game!
kwhi.com
STATE SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. MART
The Burton Panthers and the Mart Panthers will battle it out tonight (Thursday) in the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Round Rock. The game can be heard live beginning with the pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, KWHI.com, and the KWHI app.
KBTX.com
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
