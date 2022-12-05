Read full article on original website
Related
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
tvinsider.com
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Mother of Singer Nona Gaye and Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Passes Away at 66
The second wife of legendary singer Marvin Gaye has recently passed away at the age of 66. According to uDiscoverMusic, Janis Hunter Gaye died on Saturday of an unknown cause at her residence in Rhode Island. Hunter Gaye was a stylist, manager, and author who was the inspiration and object...
Clarence Gilyard Jr., Who Co-Starred on Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Dwayne Johnson watches wife sing national anthem alongside their daughters
Dwayne Johnson proudly looked on as his wife Lauren performed the national anthem at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game Sunday.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Great American Family Actor Neal Bledsoe Departs Network After Candace Cameron Bure Fallout
Actor Neal Bledsoe has departed the Great American Family network in a show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community following the latest controversy surrounding actress Candace Cameron Bure. Bledsoe, who appeared in films like The Winter Palace and Christmas at the Drive-In, spoke to Variety, sharing a lengthy statement about his decision to step away from the network. He cut to the heart of the matter with a very plain explanation for his decision.
‘Twin Peaks’ One Armed Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as Philip Gerard in the cult classic 90s drama Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. Producer and long-time David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland announced the news Saturday on Facebook Saturday. “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly,” wrote Sutherland. The actor, who lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17, appeared in every iteration of Twin Peaks as Gerard—a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel had appeared in...
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Stars Kristina & Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kristina and Jack Wagner, stars of General Hospital, who lost their 27-year-old son Harrison Wagner in June, are now getting some answers for their tragic loss. Wagner’s body was found in a parking lot, and at the time of his death, the official cause of death was deferred. According to People, who obtained an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials, Harrison’s death was listed as an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, reschedules tour
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome and must reschedule her planned 2023 tour.
BBC
Harry and Meghan: 'A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change'
"We know a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said, after winning an award for their racial justice and mental health work. Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation at a gala in New York.
Longtime "Sesame Street" Star Dies
Sad news is coming out of the entertainment world with news that Bob McGrath, an actor known for his role in the legendary children's series "Sesame Street," has died at 90.
9News
Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies of colon cancer at 34
WASHINGTON — Broadway actor Quentin Lee, most known for his role as the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," has died. Lee, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, was 34 years old. His death was confirmed by his wife Angie and the social media accounts for "Phantom of the Opera."
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Comments / 0