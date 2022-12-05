Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO