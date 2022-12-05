Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
Charleston City Paper
Pay it Forward Charleston steps in to help
Debt is such an ugly word. It means you owe something to someone. Whether it is a home mortgage, car payment or a credit card, most of us owe money somehow. On occasion, we can come up short on these bills. And it may not even be a big one. Car repairs, rent or utility payment. Sometimes, these bills can be devastating — especially in the food and beverage industry, where a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Charleston City Paper
Wu Wednesdays at the Whale
You can find David White hosting Wu Wednesdays at the Charleston location of The Whale inside Meeting Street’s The Refinery. This “craft beer collective” features a tasting room and outside patio with almost daily food trucks and events galore. You can often find a who’s who of the local beer industry gathered here on any given day tasting the newest offerings.
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
wpde.com
Darius Rucker keeps promise, teaches Trooper Bob how to play 'Wagon Wheel' on guitar
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dreams really do come true, but sometimes they take time to come to fruition. In 2016, ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob tweeted that he wanted three things for Christmas:. No more fatal wrecks. A half-dozen macadamia nut cookies. And for Darius Rucker...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy. Deputies say the crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
abackpackjournalist.com
St. Julian Devine Mimes – ride in style! Charleston, SC Christmas Parade
December 4, 2022 -What a beautiful afternoon, as the Vintage Cars – from the Low Country Model A Ford Club – s.tepped off at the Charleston, SC Christmas Parade. seats.https://www.abackpackjournalist.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=5622&action=edit#category-add Ms. D – from youth has loved parades, and has always encouraged her youth program members to join...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
live5news.com
Three people hurt in rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston Police were called to the rollover crash at 4:22 p.m. Police say a car was t-boned causing it to roll over. Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet. Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash. This...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
