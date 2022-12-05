Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Input costs, interest rates weigh on farmers’ minds
Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, slight movement in both of the barometer's sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98 while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections from November 14-18.
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef, pork exports make solid gains in October
October exports of U.S. pork were the largest in more than a year, and beef export volume also increased from a year ago, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. beef exports are on a record pace in 2022 and have already exceeded $10 billion, the data revealed.
beefmagazine.com
Scientist investigates use of melatonin to mitigate fescue toxicosis
An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal science for the research arm of...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 8, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on news that officials have decided to take action against livestock farms in the Netherlands. The country has a nitrogen minister who has said the government will give farmers 100% of the farm value to quit. The country can also shut farms down because they are considered polluters. Max outlines the details of the program that aims to end these “key polluters.” Livestock farms are targeted in the European Union as key source of greenhouse gases.
beefmagazine.com
Ongoing uncertainty to stymie animal protein growth in 2023
Global animal protein production is expected to grow modestly in 2023, but more change is on tap, bringing ongoing uncertainty for producers, according to Rabobank’s “Global Animal Protein Outlook 2023.” Elevated disease pressure, high costs, swings in consumption and regulatory and market-driven changes will all continue to muddy the outlook.
beefmagazine.com
USDA moves forward with Cattle Contract Library
Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published for public inspection a final rule in the Federal Register to secure the contract information needed to populate a Cattle Contracts Library. The official publication of the final rule is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with full implementation of the rule planned for Jan. 6, 2023. The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than five percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
beefmagazine.com
Drought impacts and outlook
Drought conditions have wrecked havoc on cattle producers in varying locations and times over the past 2 years. The current drought conditions are some of the most widespread that we’ve seen over this period with about 80 percent of the continental U.S. experiencing at least the lowest level of drought (D0). As shown in the chart below, nearly 70 percent of the Southern Plains pasture is in poor or very poor condition. While there is already much optimism for stronger cattle prices in 2023, drought conditions will be an important influence in the timing of market reactions.
