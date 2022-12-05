ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Plumb Joy
2d ago

Strategic in part as it appears they can appoint his replacement rather than having an election though with Twitter now being in non corrupt hands it might have worked out ok.

coloradopolitics.com

Three-time Republican congressional nominee Casper Stockham declares bid for Colorado GOP chair

The Colorado Republican who ran four unsuccessful congressional races across three election cycles in the last decade wants to run the state GOP. Casper Stockham, who finished third in the Republicans' state chair race in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he's making another run for the job, saying he wants to change the way voters think about the GOP by focusing less on winning elections and more on building community across the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Joyce Rankin to resign from state board of education

Joyce Rankin, a Republican member of the state board of education who has represented Congressional District 3 since August 2015, announced Tuesday she will step down, effective Jan. 10. That's the same date that her husband, state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, plans to resign his Senate District 8 seat. Sen....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What newly passed laws mean for the state budget

New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. Club Q suspect appears...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ARIZONA STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colo GOP Activists ‘Declare War’ on Their Own ‘Party of Whores,’ Call for Ousting Leadership

At least 100 angry Republicans gathered in a parking lot outside their state party headquarters in Greenwood Village yesterday, calling for the ousting of Kristi Burton Brown, the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, and other state party officers. Their plan? Old-fashioned intra-party organizing: flood the local party meetings with MAGA Republicans, push as many as possible into delegate positions, and vote out Brown and the rest of the old guard.
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Reducing home sizes in Pitkin County on the table

PITKIN COUNTY — Recognizing that monster homes are creating negative impacts on the quality of life for residents, as well as on the environment, a citizen group appointed by Pitkin County’s elected officials may recommend limiting house sizes to 5,750 square feet, among other mitigation measures to deal with growth and development.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado

PETERSON SFB, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. Army battalion was officially inactivated Monday afternoon as the Space Force takes on its mission. The 53rd Signal Battalion, which was first activated in 1927, was inactivated as the members of that battalion transfer to the Space Force. Although the battalion is inactive, the soldiers--now guardians--and civilians in the unit will continue its mission.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE

