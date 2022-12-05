The Colorado Republican who ran four unsuccessful congressional races across three election cycles in the last decade wants to run the state GOP. Casper Stockham, who finished third in the Republicans' state chair race in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he's making another run for the job, saying he wants to change the way voters think about the GOP by focusing less on winning elections and more on building community across the state.

