Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
New Mexico man arrested after allegedly dismembering and disemboweling wife ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Thanksgiving after relatives found him alongside the body of his wife, who he allegedly dismembered ahead of the family dinner.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Man found with friend's severed head in car after Vegas police chase: "There was a reason"
An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric John Holland said he was "truly remorseful" for killing...
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend On Thanksgiving For “Not Helping Her With The Bills”
A Texas woman is out on bond after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond last Thursday after being charged with aggravated
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Texas agents uncover 50 illegal immigrants hidden in junkyard big rig, 5 accused human smugglers arrested
Texas criminal investigators discovered approximately 50 illegal immigrants hidden inside a Conex container after apprehending five suspected smugglers at a Webb County junkyard.
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
California Man Shot While FaceTiming Friend In Car Outside Party
The suspect walked up and opened the car door.
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds
Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.Richard Fierro, a former US Army major told CNN he tackled the alleged shooter to the ground and beat them unconscious,Mr Fierro said he recognised that the shooter was wearing a...
Federal agents find 60 undocumented people in Albuquerque mobile home
Federal agents discovered more than 50 undocumented people living in a trailer, trying to stay warm.
Comfort Dental to help patients for free through annual event
Offices will be helping patients in multiple states - New Mexico included.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man arrested on murder, hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Colorado gay nightclub
A man suspected of killing five people and injuring at least 18 others in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes, according to court records. The man, identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested Monday on...
Comments / 0