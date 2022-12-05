ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico.  The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Independent

Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds

Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.Richard Fierro, a former US Army major told CNN he tackled the alleged shooter to the ground and beat them unconscious,Mr Fierro said he recognised that the shooter was wearing a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

