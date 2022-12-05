Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘Homosexuality’ Is a Tool of ‘Satan,’ Says CO Springs-Area Evangelist After Club Q Massacre
One day after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 more at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park TV evangelist and right-wing Christian pundit Andrew Wommack condemned homosexuality as a tool of Satan and complained that the media coverage of the shooting “went overboard” and was afraid to speak out against homosexuality.
Migraine education makes its way into Utah public schools
Just last year, a Utah-based foundation worked with the Utah PTA to pass a resolution that brings headache and migraine education into public schools statewide.
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City expands industrial, commercial water use cap through new ordinance
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city passed a new ordinance Tuesday that expands areas where a previously approved cap on water used by new industrial and commercial developments applies. The ordinance, which the Salt Lake City Council passed unanimously Tuesday evening, limits new developments within the Salt Lake...
FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
ABC 4
The Gateway says goodbye to 2022 with ‘Last Hurrah’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The end of 2022 is quickly approaching, and The Gateway will be ringing in the new year with one of Salt Lake City’s biggest parties: Last Hurrah. The new year’s celebration is open to all ages and will feature live performances on...
ksl.com
Salt Lake economy 'transitioning': What's driving people downtown now?
SALT LAKE CITY — Visits to downtown Salt Lake City are slowly inching closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, but it appears the reasons people are coming to the city's core have changed in the past three years. Leaders of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance and Salt Lake City...
Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district. This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Pueblo considers new law to block abortion clinics
The proposed measure is meant to stop abortion facilities from coming to the city by imposing criminal penalties on anyone who provides abortion pills or tools needed to perform the procedure.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence
During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
The best Christmas light displays in COS & Pueblo
An interactive map of the best holiday light decorations across Colorado Springs.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
KSLTV
Gateway Inn demolition begins; community relieved and excited for new development
SALT LAKE CITY — The first day has wrapped on demolition of the Gateway Inn, a building neighbors have long begged to come down. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Nigel Swaby, Fair Park community council chair. “This has been a nexus of crime in the area — anywhere from murder to violent attacks, drug dealing, sex trafficking.”
KKTV
11 News exclusive: Colorado Springs mom sentenced for murdering her kids could get conviction overturned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado mom sentenced for killing her children in a house fire for insurance money could be set free. That’s if the murder conviction gets tossed out. You may remember that fire on Undimmed Circle in Colorado Springs back in March of 2003 that...
