Salt Lake City, UT

‘Homosexuality’ Is a Tool of ‘Satan,’ Says CO Springs-Area Evangelist After Club Q Massacre

One day after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 more at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park TV evangelist and right-wing Christian pundit Andrew Wommack condemned homosexuality as a tool of Satan and complained that the media coverage of the shooting “went overboard” and was afraid to speak out against homosexuality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ABC 4

The Gateway says goodbye to 2022 with ‘Last Hurrah’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The end of 2022 is quickly approaching, and The Gateway will be ringing in the new year with one of Salt Lake City’s biggest parties: Last Hurrah. The new year’s celebration is open to all ages and will feature live performances on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRDO News Channel 13

Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.  This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence

During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

