Colorado officials accused of trying to tip scales in favor of a Jared Polis health insurance policy

nbc11news.com
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Stimulus update: Colorado residents will see $1,500 direct payments by Jan. 31
Colorado taxpayers will see a direct payment of up to $1,500 by the end of January.
19thnews.org
In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities
Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
elpasoco.com
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is Expanded to Surviving Spouses of Gold Star Veterans
El Paso County, Colorado, December 05, 2022 – Starting in 2023, Amendment E will allow qualifying surviving spouses of Gold Star Veterans to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption. The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption was passed in Colorado in November 2006. At the time, this exemption...
coloradopolitics.com
Three-time Republican congressional nominee Casper Stockham declares bid for Colorado GOP chair
The Colorado Republican who ran four unsuccessful congressional races across three election cycles in the last decade wants to run the state GOP. Casper Stockham, who finished third in the Republicans' state chair race in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he's making another run for the job, saying he wants to change the way voters think about the GOP by focusing less on winning elections and more on building community across the state.
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
Courthouse News Service
Veteran advocacy group calls Colorado’s ballot signature requirement ‘election integrity theater’
DENVER (CN) — A veteran advocacy group called Colorado’s signature requirements for mail-in ballots arbitrary and deeply flawed, an "election integrity theater," in a 39-page lawsuit filed on Monday in the District Court for the City and County of Denver. Colorado voters are required to sign mail-in ballots....
Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP censures Vickie Tonkins, says Republican county chair failed to support nominees
The Colorado Republican Party's governing board formally rebuked the El Paso County GOP chair late Monday, asserting in an unprecedented censure resolution that Vickie Tonkins failed in her duty as a party official when she actively opposed numerous Republican nominees just days before the November election. The state party's censure...
More firearms are being used in murders in Colorado
Murders and aggravated assaults with firearms have increased significantly in major Colorado cities.
KKTV
Colorado health department encourages getting vaccinated before the holidays amid rising flu and COVID-19 cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health departments across the country, including Colorado, are reporting a rise in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. As we head closer to Christmas and New Years, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging people to be up...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
KDVR.com
The downside of Colorado’s hard-drinking reputation
DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans enjoy their liquid holiday cheer, but there are drawbacks to the merriment. Colorado ranks among the nation’s heaviest-drinking states. It has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of survey respondents who drank alcohol in the last 30 days. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Colorado’s adults have had a drink in the last month. Only Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Beating a Dead Elephant: Republicans Blame Libertarians and Each Other for Election Losses
During last week’s meeting of the Colorado Republican Party’s Executive Committee, Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown provided an assessment of the midterm elections and heard a grievance from El Paso County Republican Party Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins. Among the bright spots Brown identified — during an election that saw Republicans...
csupueblotoday.com
The Red Trickle: Midterm Results and What They Mean
Last week’s midterm elections surprised Republicans and Democrats alike as a “red wave” failed to materialize. Despite widespread predictions that this midterm election would yield gains of up to 30 seats in Congress for the Republicans, the party failed to take the Senate and gained a narrow majority in the House. Too close to call last Tuesday, the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will go to a Dec. 6 runoff election.
Here’s where Colorado stands with COVID-19
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising in Colorado.
KKTV
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications director for Walmart in the western U.S.:
KKTV
WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town
WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
