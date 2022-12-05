ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top Talk

Kicker Charles Campbell announces transfer to Tennessee

The timing finally worked out for Tennessee and Charles Campbell. A former player in-state at University School of Jackson, Campbell missed out on a scholarship offer a few years ago as the Volunteers went with Brent Cimaglia instead. Campbell ended up at Indiana instead, where he has served as the primary kicker for the Hoosiers for three years.
Tennessee lands transfer tight end McCallan Castles

Tennessee landed their first transfer portal commitment of the period on Wednesday afternoon. McCallan Castles, a tight end coming from UC Davis, announced his intention to join the Volunteers for next season. The 6-5, 233 is a former four-star prospect who initially committed to California. Castles was named to the...
Tennessee throttles Eastern Kentucky, 84-49

Tennessee faced a different style on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, but they reached a similar result. The Volunteers handled Eastern Kentucky’s aggressive, trapping, tempo-based system with ease, firmly separating themselves quickly in the second half. A slow start from Tennessee was quickly overcome, even without the services of...
Rick Barnes offers injury updates on Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James

Tennessee has been dealing with injuries since the start of the season, and they’re not letting up just yet. The Volunteers were without Santiago Vescovi on Sunday night against Alcorn State after the senior guard suffered an injury against McNeese State. Clearly, it wasn’t an issue for the Volunteers,...
Hendon Hooker misses Heisman finalist cut

We all knew it was coming, but that won’t stop us from being mad about it all over again. Hendon Hooker was not invited to New York City for the Heisman presentation, meaning he is not a finalist for the prestigious award. Hooker was second in the Heisman odds...
