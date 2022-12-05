ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Bruce Dixon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old man is wanted, accused of violating a parole warrant for sexual assault. Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Bruce Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, is a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in the area of 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Police ask for help to locate pit bull that bit Kan. man and his dog

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy