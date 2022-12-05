ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Wide Open Spaces Near Robert Lee

ROBERT LEE, TX — Own 975 acres on the Colorado River near Robert Lee. The combined property has multiple homes. The main home (pictured) features a wrap-around porch and has a swimming spa. Between the two homes, 25 can sleep comfortably. There are also three RV hookups on the property and there is 10 tons of HVAC in each home.
ROBERT LEE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tres Remodelaciones: These Mexican Food Joints to Remodel

SAN ANGELO, TX – In the latest building and inspection reports for the City of San Angelo three Mexican restaurants were approved for remodeling projects. The first to be approved was for Franco's Cafe, 2218 Martin Luther King Dr. The restaurant was approved for a $103,000 building permit. The new addition is stated to be a new dining room and bathroom. The renovations are currently ongoing but not complete.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Red Lobster Spokesperson Explains Why the Ship Went Down

SAN ANGELO, TX – Red Lobster has released an official statement on the closure of their San Angelo location. The following is a statement from a Red Lobster spokesperson:. "After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities."
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for a woman with multiple health issues

UPDATE: SAPD has announced that Saldivar has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has multiple health-related issues and is believed to be in immediate danger if she is not found quickly. According to the alert, April Saldivar is a 31-year-old female Hispanic woman […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo

Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County

NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards

The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: December 7, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy