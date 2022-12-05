ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show

The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda

”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire. BURNING PATIENCE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Young fisherman Mario (Andrew Bargsted) has greater aspirations of becoming a writer, and he gets quite the...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Recalls ‘Jarring’ Culture Shock When She Met Prince William & Kate Middleton for the First Time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to talk about everything, including their complicated relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. On Dec 8, the first three episodes of Markle and Harry’s new Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, were released, and they weren’t afraid to drop some truth bombs along the way. In one of the confessionals with the parents of two, they recalled the moment in which Markle met Middleton and William for the very first time. “They came for dinner,” the Archetypes podcast host recalled, per Entertainment Tonight, “I remember I was in ripped jeans and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy