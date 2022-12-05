Read full article on original website
SWAC Football Championship Sees Highest Ever Viewership
Deion and Shedeur Sanders delivered one final gift to Jackson State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference before their high-profile move to Colorado. Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game, a 43-24 victory for JSU over Southern, was watched by 391,000 people on ESPN2 — the highest viewership for the conference’s title game on record.
Ole Miss, MSU, USM, and Jackson State Are All Going Bowling
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday’s game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime’s decision to coach at Colorado leaves Jackson State searching to find a new head football coach. But what will happen to talks about JSU getting a new stadium?. At the beginning of November, just after JSU hosted College Gameday for the first time...
Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing
Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral
Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program. Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
Replacing Deion Sanders: 10 possible candidates for next Jackson State football coach
JACKSON, Miss. — The departure of Deion Sanders to Colorado surely didn't catch Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson off guard. He received three seasons from Sanders, who helped impact the school in revenue generation, national exposure and recruiting. A new venture was only a matter of time. Look...
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Southern Heritage Classic is switching up the line-up. The University of Arkansas of Pine Bluff will now be replacing Jackson State University in the annual match-up. “Don’t sleep on Pine Bluff!” said UAPB alum Alexis Cole....
Manchester Academy Grad Signs to Play Baseball at Delta State
Manchester Academy Grad Signs to Play Baseball at Delta State Dylan Dendy batted .281 with 17 RBI, 2 HR, 26 walks, 24 strikeouts, 15 runs scored and 3 stolen bases in 39 games this season for Mississippi Delta Community College.
Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure
Coach Prime did say he would be bringing "luggage" with him to Colorado. The post Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders says he will coach JSU during Celebration Bowl: 'I would see it no other way'
JACKSON, Miss. — After three memorable seasons with the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders — or Coach Prime as he likes to be called —is leaving. When asked about the legacy he will leave, Sanders said he thinks more about "moments" he spent leading the JSU football team.
Game plan for new JSU stadium hasn't changed with loss of Coach Prime
JACKSON, Miss. — With the news of Jackson State football coachDeion Sanders leaving for Colorado, there are a lot of questions surrounding a future stadium for the Tigers. Mississippi legislators said Sanders', known as "Coach Prime," departure isn't going to slow the momentum of stadium talks. They said the need for the stadium came long before Sanders arrived in Jackson.
Deion Sanders Has Left Jackson State And The Internet Has A Lot To Say
Deion Sanders has left the HBCU to become the head football coach of the floundering University of Colorado Boulder. Deion Sanders held his first press conference as head football coach of the University of Colorado Boulder on Sunday, and everyone has something to say. CU announced the move Saturday night–...
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Knox the ‘beloved’ giraffe dies at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime member of the Jackson Zoo has died. The City of Jackson says “Knox,” the giraffe, died Monday. Thousands of visitors to the Jackson Zoo had the chance to see Knox during his seven-year stay. Zookeepers and staff welcomed the 11-month-old giraffe from...
15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS
Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s very sad for the Jackson State family.”. Jackson State fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the news of Friday’s tragic loss of a fellow student. “I just pray for their family, both people that were involved in the incident,...
