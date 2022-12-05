Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday’s game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO