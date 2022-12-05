Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries
An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
Salon owner forced to spend thousands on expired permits she never knew about
A Port St. Lucie business owner is having to have thousands of dollars' worth of electrical and plumbing work done due to expired permits that were open years before she moved into the building.
Vero Beach approves plans to expand municipal marina
The Vero Beach City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal to cancel a planned expansion of the marina.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
Iguana Causes Another Power Outage In Lake Worth Beach
It's not the first time the invasive species is being blamed for shutting off power in the city, back in April 2021 a large iguana climbed a breaker and caused an outage for 3,000 people.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
floridapolitics.com
Melissa McKinlay joins development company after PBC Commission term ends
McKinlay is joining WGI, a national real estate development company with headquarters in West Palm Beach. Fresh off serving two terms on the Palm Beach County Commission, Melissa McKinlay is the new Vice President for Government Relations at a West Palm Beach-based engineering firm. The company, WGI, builds public infrastructure...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
cw34.com
Vero Beach City Council rejects appeal, affirms plan to expand city marina
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach City Council has unanimously rejected the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance's (VBPA) appeal to overturn the Planning & Zoning Board’s proposal to expand dry boat storage at the city marina. The plan for the 21,335 square foot dry boat barn was...
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Remarkably Contemporary Waterfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida, has Intricate Stone & Wood Finishes
160 Spyglass Lane Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 160 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Florida, stands out among the elegance of Jupiter’s coveted Admiral’s Cove, with intricate stone and wood finishes. A summer kitchen and 100 feet of pristine beach on the outside, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, make this a truly delightful location. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Spyglass Lane, please contact Matthew Dugow (Phone: 305-494-0033) at Compass Florida, LLC. for full support and perfect service.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Okeechobee (FL)
Located in central Florida’s Okeechobee County, the city of Okeechobee had a population of about 6,000 residents at the time of the last census and is named after the state’s largest lake, on which northern shore it resides. Lake Okeechobee is often referred to as Florida’s inland sea...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Health Care District of Palm Beach County
Each appointee will take three previously vacant seats the Governor has the sole power to fill. Gov. Ron DeSantis has filled three commission vacancies for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, an independent taxing district that provides numerous local health care services. On Tuesday, DeSantis announced the appointments...
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
wild941.com
This Place Has The Best Sandwich In Florida
Cheapism.com made a list of the best sandwich in each state. According to the website Wicked Good Deli in Southwest Florida has the best sandwich in Florida . The Wicked Good Deli has a variety of sandwich options under $10, but a standout that gets great reviews is their $7 turkey club. The popular sandwich has a ton of shaved turkey, crisp bacon and dressed up with fresh lettuce, tomato slices and mayo to your liking on toasted whole wheat bread. It is a great cheap sandwich. It also looks delicious and is healthy. Do you agree with the websites choice of Best Sandwich in Florida?
west-palm-beach-news.com
Adjustments Coming To Consuming Water In West Palm Seashore & City Of Palm Seashore | NewsRadio WFLA
West Palm Beach water customers may notice a change to the taste and smell of their drinking water beginning on Thursday. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is temporarily changing its disinfection process. The amount of chlorine that is pumped into the water system is being increased as a preventative maintenance process to help ensure the drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
