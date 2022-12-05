ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Melissa McKinlay joins development company after PBC Commission term ends

McKinlay is joining WGI, a national real estate development company with headquarters in West Palm Beach. Fresh off serving two terms on the Palm Beach County Commission, Melissa McKinlay is the new Vice President for Government Relations at a West Palm Beach-based engineering firm. The company, WGI, builds public infrastructure...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $18.5 Million Remarkably Contemporary Waterfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida, has Intricate Stone & Wood Finishes

160 Spyglass Lane Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 160 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Florida, stands out among the elegance of Jupiter’s coveted Admiral’s Cove, with intricate stone and wood finishes. A summer kitchen and 100 feet of pristine beach on the outside, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, make this a truly delightful location. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Spyglass Lane, please contact Matthew Dugow (Phone: 305-494-0033) at Compass Florida, LLC. for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Okeechobee (FL)

Located in central Florida’s Okeechobee County, the city of Okeechobee had a population of about 6,000 residents at the time of the last census and is named after the state’s largest lake, on which northern shore it resides. Lake Okeechobee is often referred to as Florida’s inland sea...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
wild941.com

This Place Has The Best Sandwich In Florida

Cheapism.com made a list of the best sandwich in each state. According to the website Wicked Good Deli in Southwest Florida has the best sandwich in Florida . The Wicked Good Deli has a variety of sandwich options under $10, but a standout that gets great reviews is their $7 turkey club. The popular sandwich has a ton of shaved turkey, crisp bacon and dressed up with fresh lettuce, tomato slices and mayo to your liking on toasted whole wheat bread. It is a great cheap sandwich. It also looks delicious and is healthy. Do you agree with the websites choice of Best Sandwich in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
west-palm-beach-news.com

Adjustments Coming To Consuming Water In West Palm Seashore & City Of Palm Seashore | NewsRadio WFLA

West Palm Beach water customers may notice a change to the taste and smell of their drinking water beginning on Thursday. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is temporarily changing its disinfection process. The amount of chlorine that is pumped into the water system is being increased as a preventative maintenance process to help ensure the drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

