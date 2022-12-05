Read full article on original website
27 First News
Lisa Elouise Newell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green. Left to...
27 First News
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
27 First News
Mary L. Cox, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis...
27 First News
Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., 72, of 137 Roosevelt Drive, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Boardman Health Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born October 31, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son...
27 First News
Rick Harman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman. An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain...
27 First News
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9,1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9,1974 and they had two beautiful daughters named...
27 First News
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
27 First News
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
27 First News
Marcia Pellegrene, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia (Majovsky) Pellegrene, 72, of Davie, Florida (formerly of Girard) passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Jackson North Medical Center. Marcia was born July 4, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio. Marcia was a beloved school bus driver for Girard City Schools for many years. She...
27 First News
Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde was called from this life, peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. She was born September 10, 2000, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Michael Cefalde III and Kristina (Meehan) Henik. She...
27 First News
Faneromeni “Fanny” Diamandis, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faneromeni “Fannie” Diamandis, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side. Fannie was born January 3, 1948, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Pantelis and Irini (Gialamas) Kiousis. She came to the United States...
27 First News
Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
27 First News
Ray Allen Starr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr. He was a graduate of Canfield...
27 First News
Cathryn Diana Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathryn Diana Hudak, 25, along with her mother, Debbie, died November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Cathryn, affectionately known as “Katie,” was born September 15, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Deborah Pratt Hudak. Katie...
27 First News
Waynne Charles Kozak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz. A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as...
27 First News
Dennis Godoy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Godoy, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1947 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and was a son of Jose Nicholas Godoy and Delfina Maldonado. He came to this area at the young age of five with his family.
27 First News
Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, 55, along with her youngest daughter Katie, died Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Deborah was born June 23, 1967 in Vienna, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Roy and Joyce Kiddon Pratt. Raised...
27 First News
Miles Hogan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Hogan, 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, as a result of a house fire. Miles was born February 13, 1964 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. Miles was a passionate animal lover, collector of things and...
27 First News
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
27 First News
Bettie Y. Jefferson, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Y. Jefferson, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, received her eternal reward on Monday, December 5, 2022, while at home and under hospice care, following an extended illness. She was 76. Bettie was born December 3, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Nelson and Delores (Douthit)...
