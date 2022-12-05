ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season

By Christina Holiday
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KEVN

Major storm is possible next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

12-year-old Kaydence Packed missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said she was reported to be near the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Reset Weight in Rapid City gives a few tips to avoid the holiday weight gain from sweets and feasts

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With cookies baking in the oven and another feast on the horizon, you may be concerned about holiday weight gain. Cheryl Rasmussen, owner and weight loss consultant of Reset Weight, shares some practical tips on how to avoid the holiday bulge. Whether its taking a walk with friends or family or strolling through Rapid City’s Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights, staying hydrated throughout the day is crucial. There are a few ways that you can help yourself through the holidays.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mystique Edge Salon makes an effort to go green

The Mystique Edge Salon in Rapid City has been owned by Lori Eggersgluess for the last 23 years. Recently, Lori has decided Mystique Edge will go green. “I’ve always worried, like, where’s all that tinfoil go?” Lori said. “So there’s a lot of waste that goes on in our industry, so we in April decided to go green. So we joined a company called Green Circle Salons.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD

