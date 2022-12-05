Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season

Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Car Giveaway: Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based charity needs your help picking recipients
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the second year in a row, SHIFT Garage is getting ready to gift a vehicle to a person or family in need and you can help decide who that is. SHIFT Garage is a non-profit, free-labor auto repair shop with one garage each in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Each garage will give away a vehicle before Christmas.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
12-year-old Kaydence Packed missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said she was reported to be near the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
newscenter1.tv
Three things to know before heading to the Rapid City Rush game on Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– If you are heading to the Rapid City Rush game on December 10, make sure you bring a stuffed animal with you. Rush Gives Back Night is back again at The Monument, complete with the in-game Teddy Bear Toss. Rapid City Rush Vice President of Business Development Valerie Webster explains more.
newscenter1.tv
Three main topics discussed at Rapid City Coffee with Planners; Airbnb is one of the hot topics
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City residents had an opportunity to put in their two cents with city planners Wednesday afternoon. Rapid City held one of its Coffee with Planners events at City Hall. During this session three timely topics were highlighted including short term rentals, a hot topic since...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: The annual Custer Christmas Parade rings in the holiday season for residents
CUSTER, S.D.– The city of Custer held their annual Christmas parade on Saturday, marking 33 years of bringing holiday cheer to the downtown area. Over 30 floats were featured in the parade, concluding with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves. The two were also in attendance at the Way Park tree lighting that followed.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport approved to plan for major expansion to current facility
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After the board gave airport officials approval, the Rapid City Regional Airport is moving forward with a plan to further develop the facility. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame explains more on the announcement. The plan in place. According to Dame the project will be carried out...
newscenter1.tv
Reset Weight in Rapid City gives a few tips to avoid the holiday weight gain from sweets and feasts
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With cookies baking in the oven and another feast on the horizon, you may be concerned about holiday weight gain. Cheryl Rasmussen, owner and weight loss consultant of Reset Weight, shares some practical tips on how to avoid the holiday bulge. Whether its taking a walk with friends or family or strolling through Rapid City’s Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights, staying hydrated throughout the day is crucial. There are a few ways that you can help yourself through the holidays.
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
newscenter1.tv
About 40 Salvation Army’s Angel Tree tags still available; approaching deadline is Dec. 12
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 40 tags are still available on Salvation Army’s Angel Trees in the Rapid City area and the deadline is approaching. The deadline to drop off presents is Monday, Dec. 12. Here’s a few things to know if you want to get a tag...
newscenter1.tv
Mystique Edge Salon makes an effort to go green
The Mystique Edge Salon in Rapid City has been owned by Lori Eggersgluess for the last 23 years. Recently, Lori has decided Mystique Edge will go green. “I’ve always worried, like, where’s all that tinfoil go?” Lori said. “So there’s a lot of waste that goes on in our industry, so we in April decided to go green. So we joined a company called Green Circle Salons.”
KEVN
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
newscenter1.tv
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson signs letter of intent to run at the Division I level
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – After a successful high school career, Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche recently signed a letter of intent to run cross country next year at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Clarkson led Belle Fourche to a state cross country title back in October. Plus, he won...
Comments / 1