Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Southwest Side Environmental Advocates Ask Pritzker To Halt Damen Silos Sale To MAT Asphalt Owner
MCKINLEY PARK — South Siders who have opposed the state’s move to sell an abandoned collection of grain elevators are taking their appeal to Gov. JB Pritzker. On Monday, representatives from multiple Chicago community groups released a letter addressed to Pritzker calling on him to stop the sale of the Damen Silos, 2900 S. Damen Ave., to MAT Limited Partnership, a group of businesses owned by Michael Tadin Jr.
blockclubchicago.org
Bally’s Casino Plan Cuts Unpopular Outdoor Music Venue, Adds Riverfront Park Instead
RIVER WEST — An updated proposal for Chicago’s first casino has cut plans for a 1,000 seat outdoor music venue, replacing it with a riverfront park after residents spent months advocating against it. Casino proposal updates were revealed at a two-and-a-half hour community meeting Monday night, held at...
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Matt Martin Will Run Unopposed For Second Term Representing North Side’s 47th Ward
NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will not need to defend his City Council seat in 2023. Martin was the only candidate to submit nominating signatures by last week’s deadline for the aldermanic race representing parts of North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Andersonville and Uptown, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
blockclubchicago.org
Intuit Outsider Art Museum Gets $5 Million City Grant To Expand, Upgrade West Town Campus
WEST TOWN — A West Town museum dedicated to showcasing outsider art from Chicago and across the country received a multimillion-dollar city grant to expand its exhibition spaces, modernize its facilities, build a dedicated education area and more. Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art, 756 N. Milwaukee...
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
blockclubchicago.org
Lou Malnati’s Coming To Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue
LOGAN SQUARE — Lou Malnati’s is bringing its butter-crusted deep dish pies to Logan Square. The iconic pizza chain is opening an outpost at Fullerton and Kimball avenues in the former home of Scrub-A-Dub laundromat, according to city permits and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th). Lou Malnati’s officials approached...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
blockclubchicago.org
Steep Theatre Gets $3 Million City Grant To Build Out New Edgewater Playhouse
EDGEWATER — Steep Theatre’s plans to overhaul its playhouse in Edgewater are getting a big boost from the city two years after the theater company lost its longtime home to a development. The Edgewater-based company received a $2.98 million grant from the city to help fund the build-out...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
blockclubchicago.org
Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building
SOUTH LOOP — A historic Motor Row building owned by former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is getting a tony makeover. The four-story, 38-unit complex in the storied Hudson Motor Building, 2222 S. Michigan Ave. received key city zoning approval in mid-November. It now awaits a full City Council vote before moving forward.
southsidepride.com
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
fox32chicago.com
Jackson, Adams bridges over Kennedy reopened as Jane Byrne Interchange work nears end after 9 years
CHICAGO - The Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street bridges over the Kennedy Expressway have reopened as the major work of the sprawling Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction nears completion. Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy are scheduled to reopen, providing access to Washington...
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
