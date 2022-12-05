Read full article on original website
Bat Attack Suspect Arrested
Commercial Observer
Northwind Group Provides $62M Loan for Queens Condo Building
A joint venture between SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group has secured a $62 million loan for Nova, a residential building in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer can first report. Northwind Group provided the two-year condo inventory loan that also covers the building’s completion. Located at 41-05 29th...
Commercial Observer
Housing Will Save Downtown Business Districts: ICSC Panelists
Downtowns are coming back, but it could be a lot better. That was the perspective of panelists from major companies at the Innovating Commerce Serving Community’s “Downtown Reboots: the Future of Retail and City Centers” discussion on Wednesday. The potential for New York City’s revitalization remains, but the city has made only a partial return.
Commercial Observer
The Raging Bull of Retail Leasing: Meridian’s James Famularo
James Famularo, president of retail leasing at Meridian, is bullish on New York City’s commercial real estate market. And for good reason. Along with the city itself, Famularo and his team have emerged from the COVID doldrums stronger than ever. In this interview with Commercial Observer, the veteran dealmaker — with over 20 years of experience, more than 1 million square feet of leased retail space to his credit, and a specialization in food and beverage establishments — shares secrets of his success, visions for the future, and why he’ll always love opening-night festivities at his clients’ restaurants.
Commercial Observer
Physical Therapist and Fertility Center Ink Deals at 594 Broadway
A physical therapist and a cosmetics studio inked new deals at GFP Real Estate’s 594 Broadway, while a fertility clinic reupped its space. Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York renewed its lease for 4,322 square feet on the 11th floor, Thrive Integrated Physical Therapy signed a 10-year lease for 3,037 square feet on the seventh floor, and cosmetics studio Joy Kim New York agreed to a seven-year lease for 1,075 square feet.
Commercial Observer
Daniel Boulud Bringing Steakhouse to One Madison Avenue
Will there be a new steakhouse in Midtown South? The answer is, “Yes, chef.”. Famed restaurateur Daniel Boulud will open a 16,000-square-foot steakhouse at the base of SL Green Realty’s soon-to-be completed One Madison Avenue, the landlord announced. Aside from the ground-floor steakhouse, Boulud will also cater One...
Commercial Observer
Anchin, Block & Anchin Relocating to 46K SF at 3 Times Square
Anchin, Block & Anchin is pulling up stakes and moving its offices from 1375 Broadway to 3 Times Square. The financial advisory firm signed a 10-year lease for 45,673 square feet on part of the 24th and the entire 25th floor of Rudin Management Company’s newly renovated building, according to the landlord.
Commercial Observer
Adidas Stays Put in 31K-SF SoHo Store
Adidas is keeping its feet planted as the anchor tenant of LaSalle Investment Management’s 610 Broadway. The sports giant moved into the 30,639-square-foot storefront at the corner of Broadway and Houston Street as the building was completed in 2004, but renewal negotiations were repeatedly stalled over the course of the pandemic with both the landlord and tenant focusing on short-term needs, according to landlord broker JLL.
